Trainual Named One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trainual , a leading SaaS platform that transforms the way small businesses onboard, train and scale their teams, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. The annual list recognizes companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether operating in person or remotely.

"I've always felt like fast-growing companies with poor cultures should have an asterisk next to their numbers. From the beginning, we've wanted to build a place where people love being," said Chris Ronzio, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Trainual. "For me, the Best Workplaces list is really just the best companies list, and it's one we're incredibly proud to be a part of."

Trainual helps small businesses around the globe organize the chaos of onboarding and training by documenting every process, policy and procedure in one simple system. Founded in 2018, the company experienced 100% year-over-year growth and tripled in size with new hires in roles across sales, customer success, marketing and software engineering in 2020.

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

About Trainual

Trainual transforms the way small businesses onboard, train and scale teams. With its affordable and easy-to-use platform, organizations can dramatically reduce the time it takes to get employees up to speed while making every need-to-know instantly accessible, from anywhere in the world. Thousands of small businesses in over 170 countries build their business playbooks and grow their teams with Trainual.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

