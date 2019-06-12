Trait Biosciences Announces First-Ever Successful Stable Transformation of a Hemp Plant

Paves the path for the development of enhanced hemp and cannabis plants that are healthier, more robust and higher yielding

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trait Biosciences Inc. ("Trait" or the "Company"), North America's leading research laboratory in hemp and cannabis innovations, today announced that it has completed the first-ever successful stable genetic transformation of the Cannabis sativa (hemp) plant.

The achievement was completed by Trait's team of more than 40 scientists and researchers, led by Dr. Richard Sayre, from its licensed facility in Los Alamos, New Mexico. While efforts have been made by other researchers and companies to metabolically engineer the Cannabis sativa plant, Trait's achievement is believed to represent the first time a hemp plant has been stably transformed and successfully grown roots and stems.

This scientific achievement paves the way for Trait Biosciences to begin its efforts to commercialize its Trait Amplified™, Zero™ and Tailored™ technologies.

"Successful transformation of the hemp plant is a pivotal milestone for our company," said Dr. Sayre, Chief Science Officer of Trait. "For us, it is the foundation on which we will be able to develop strains of hemp and cannabis with novel traits, including our Trait Amplified™ technology. Plants grown with Amplified are expected to have more trichomes, have greater photosynthetic efficiency and are expected to generate cannabinoid yields 2x – 5x higher than conventional plants for whole plant extracts, in addition to being able to produce water-soluble cannabinoids, which have far greater bioavailability and onset time than fat-soluble cannabinoids."

The successful transformation was confirmed by polymerase chain reaction and gene sequencing of the gene of interest, with the frequency of the transformation event being 6.7%.

Peter McDonough, Chief Executive Officer of Trait Biosciences, added "This is a major development for Trait and for all who use hemp and cannabis products. For patients who rely on cannabinoid therapies to improve their health, as well as those adult-use customers who use hemp and cannabis for recreational purposes, this means they will soon have access to products that will be more affordable, have better quality and deliver more predictable, repeatable experiences than anything that is on the market currently."

With a team of internationally recognized scientists who are applying best-in-class technology and agricultural science, Trait Biosciences is an emerging biotechnology leader in the hemp and cannabis industries. Its consumer technology platforms provide breakthrough IP and science which produce enhanced cannabinoids featuring predictable onset timing, superior bioavailability, extended stability and improved taste. Trait's patent pending technologies includes a process for generating water-soluble cannabinoids that does not rely on emulsion or nanotechnology. The company's agricultural technologies increase crop yields and plant safety, including ultrahigh yield Amplified™ plants which dramatically increase a plant's natural cannabinoid productivity, and its Defence™ RNAi crop protection technology, which eliminates the need for pesticides or fungicides, providing higher quality safer CBD infused nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products.

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to Trait Bioscience Inc.'s (the "Corporation") strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "will", "expect", "continue", "assess", "anticipate" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions; including material estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as at the date of this press release in light of each of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information.

Any forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although management of the Corporation believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

