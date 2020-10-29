Trait Signal Announces Unique Plug-and-Play Dealer Website Integrations

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive analytics start-up Trait Signal, is making its revolutionary vehicle sentiment and conversational description data available to dealers in a brand new way: this November, dealers will have the option to integrate Trait Signal into their consumer websites with just a single line of code – making Trait Signal data available to their sales staff and customers with a single click, without changing platforms.

Trait Signal, which launched in June 2020, has developed a revolutionary vehicle insight platform which scours the internet for real-time, real-world opinions on specific models, and structures them into useful insights to help buyers get a better understanding of each vehicle's defining traits. Now, the same insights will be available directly to consumers via dealer websites.

Key benefits to dealers include:

Increased time-on-site: shoppers come to your site already knowing the specs of the vehicles they're shopping for; with Trait Signal, viewers have a unique source of data that they will find only on your website, which increases engagement, time on site, and repeat visits.

Sales enablement: give your sales team the tools they need to initiate deeper conversations, and new, driver vetted talking points with which to engage their buyers. Talk about more than vehicle specifications, and separate yourselves from other dealers

Search engine optimization and advertising: Trait Signal provides descriptions of vehicles using the key terms most used by real drivers to describe their cars, and is therefore the perfect tool to optimize keywords on dealer website.

Tyler Carbone, CEO of Trait Signal, said: "Since our June launch, we've confirmed that our data provides unique insight into what matters to drivers, and that dealers can use our data to improve sales strategy and conversions. Now it's time to make that data easier to consume, which is why we launched a complete API in August, and now website integration."

About Trait Signal: Founded in March 2019, Trait Signal provides accurate opinion data and sentiment analysis to the automotive sector. Learn more at https://traitsignal.com

