TraitWare and R&B Communications Team Up to Bring Modern, Simple, Secure Login to Today's Enterprises

"We have partnered with TraitWare so that we can satisfy increasing security needs and standards for our own company and for our customers." said Jacob Griscom, Chief Business Development Officer at R&B. "We know that users are the biggest vulnerability in IT security and data protection in any organization. TraitWare drastically reduces risk of cyberattack, while removing the daily hassle of password management."

"We are honored to have been selected by R&B Communications as a preferred provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) tools," said TraitWare CEO, Heath Spencer. "We look forward to working together with the R&B team to enhance security and aid in the success of its customers."

About R&B Communications

Addressing complex IT challenges is where R&B Communications excels. R&B is a broad-based IT Solutions provider with experience and expertise in all phases of web and mobile design, development, deployment, support and digital marketing. For more information, visit https://www.rb-com.com/ or call (530) 478-1137.

About TraitWare

TraitWare's enterprise-class, patented, plug and play solution combines native Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO), eliminating the need for usernames and passwords, while making life easier for users, increasing security for organizations, and reducing IT support costs. With TraitWare, enterprises can manage all software authentications from a single console. Their award-winning authentication platform and mobile app offers NIST AAL2 level authentication assurance, full end-to-end deployment options for Enterprise (SAML, OpenID Connect, OAuth 2.0, SSH) & WordPress, and a simple user login, without usernames and passwords. This eliminates associated vulnerabilities including phishing, theft or misuse. For more information, visit www.traitware.com, call (530) 264-7661, or email [email protected]. Follow on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

