TraitWare Completes its SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

As more and more enterprise resources reside in the Cloud and are accessed via remote devices, the need for trust and transparency in cybersecurity is also on the rise. Independent validation of security controls is imperative for customers in highly regulated industries.

TraitWare's SOC 2 report verifies the existence of critical internal controls, which have been designed and implemented to meet the requirements for security principles outlined in the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security. These requirements and controls include best practices from a mature and proactive cybersecurity perspective, giving clients and partners the peace of mind they need in an enterprise-class Identity and Access Management/Passwordless MFA solution.

"Earning a Type 2 certification reflects our ongoing commitment to establish and maintain the highest levels of security and compliance of our solutions and for our customers," said Heath Spencer, CEO of TraitWare.

About TraitWare

TraitWare's enterprise-class, patented, and plug-and-play solution combines native Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO), eliminating the need for usernames and passwords while making life easier for users, increasing security for organizations, and reducing IT support costs. With TraitWare, enterprises can manage all software authentications from a single console. Their award-winning authentication platform and mobile app offers NIST AAL2 level authentication assurance, full end-to-end deployment options for Enterprise (SAML, OpenID Connect, OAuth 2.0, SSH) & WordPress, and simple user login, without usernames and passwords. This eliminates associated vulnerabilities including phishing, theft, and misuse. For more information, visit www.traitware.com , call (530) 264-7661, or email [email protected]. Follow on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Perry

[email protected]

SOURCE TraitWare, Inc.

