Trajan Wealth Launches A New ETF

The investment strategy is based on looking for financially sound companies operating in industries we view as attractive. Once these companies are identified, we look across the capital structure to find investments that will meet our income targets and which we believe offer safety of principal and a return profile that meets our hurdle rate. Investors can expect that, over time, approximately 80% of the total return will come from income with the balance from capital appreciation.

The Fund's managers are Sterling Russell, CFA, and Udayan Mitra, CFA. Combined, they have over 50 years of experience in managing fixed income and equity portfolios ranging up to $10 billion in size.

As an independent registered investment advisory (RIA) firm, Trajan Wealth is devoted to providing individuals in or approaching retirement with targeted asset management to help protect, maintain, and grow their financial portfolios. Founded in 2012, Trajan specializes in wealth management, retirement planning, annuities, estate planning, life insurance, tax planning, and more.

An investment in the Fund is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of some or the entire principal amount invested. There can be no assurance that the Fund will be successful in meeting its investment objective. Investment in the Fund is also subject to the following risks: Preferred Securities Risk, Financial Companies Risk, Energy Companies Risk, Healthcare Companies Risk, Fixed Income Risk, Junk Bond Risk, Small and Mid-Cap Securities Risk, Nano and Micro-Cap Securities Risk, REIT Risk, U.S. Government Securities Risk, Extension Risk, Call/Prepayment Risk, Credit/Default Risk, Inflation Risk, Interest Rate Risk, Sector Risk, Authorized Participant Risk, ETF Structure Risks, Early Close/Trading Halt Risk, COVID-19, and Other Infectious Illnesses Risk, Asset Class Risk, Cyber Security Risk, Management Risk, Market Risk, New Advisor Risk, New Fund Risk, Non-Diversification Risk, and Valuation Risk. More information about these risks can be found in the Fund's prospectus.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund. A copy of the prospectus is available at https://trajanwealthetf.com/ or by calling Shareholder Services at 800-773-3863. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. Current and future holdings are subject to change and risk.

The Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF is distributed by Capital Investment Group, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC, 100 E. Six Forks Road, Suite 200, Raleigh, North Carolina 27609. There is no affiliation between Trajan Wealth, LLC, including their principals, and Capital Investment Group, Inc.

