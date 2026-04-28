Trajector Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Deceptive and Abusive Practices Toward Nation's Disabled Veterans

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Grombacher filed a nationwide class action lawsuit in Federal court alleging Trajector, Inc. and Trajector Medical, LLC engaged in a widespread scheme to unlawfully charge disabled veterans for assistance with Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability claims.

According to the complaint, federal law strictly regulates who may assist veterans with preparing, presenting, or prosecuting VA disability claims. Only VA-accredited attorneys, agents, or representatives may provide such services for compensation, and no fees may be charged for assistance with an initial claim. The class action lawsuit alleges that the defendants ignored these requirements entirely, operating without accreditation while charging veterans thousands of dollars, often between $4,500 and $20,000, for services that were either prohibited or required to be free.

"Our nation owes its freedom to those brave enough to serve, and Trajector took advantage of these people, violated the law, and continues to prey upon new victims daily," said attorney Kiley Grombacher of Bradley Grombacher.

The complaint further alleges that the defendants' business model relied on deceptive marketing and misleading contracts that obscured the true nature of their services and fees. Veterans were led to believe they were receiving legitimate assistance designed to maximize their disability ratings. In reality, the plaintiffs claim the Trajector performed tasks that constitute regulated "representation," including gathering medical records, completing forms, and advising on claim strategy, and all without legal authority.

A central component of the alleged scheme involved the use of an automated system known as "CallBot," which accessed VA systems using veterans' personal information to monitor changes in their disability benefits. Once a benefit increase was detected, the Trajector issued invoices calculated as a multiple, often five times, of the veteran's monthly benefit, regardless of whether the company contributed to the outcome.

The plaintiffs also allege that the defendants employed aggressive and abusive collection tactics, including repeated phone calls, threats of legal action, and persistent demands for payment, even when the charges were disputed. These practices, the complaint asserts, caused significant financial harm and emotional distress, particularly given the vulnerability of disabled veterans.

The case is Gilbert Quijada, Jr. v. Trajector, Inc., USDC Central District of California – Western Division, Case No. 2:26-cv-03792.

SOURCE Bradley/Grombacher