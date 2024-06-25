TRAKAmerica Acquires KnovaOne

Global expansion to bring innovative, efficient, and compliant solutions to clients and service providers facing cost challenges and capacity constraints.

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAKAmerica (Data Search NY Inc.) is pleased to announce the acquisition of KnovaOne, a fast-growing business process outsourcing company with demonstrated legal and accounts receivable management industry experience. The acquisition will allow TRAKAmerica, a key provider in legal recovery process optimization, to expand its service offerings to its clients and supplier network, reinforcing its important position in the legal portfolio management, legal process outsourcing and collateral recovery management markets.

KnovaOne was founded in 2012 and operates with a team of over 350 employees in Pune, India. The acquisition will add differentiated technology, process expertise and knowledge capital to TRAKAmerica, allowing for more comprehensive and efficient service delivery. With a shared commitment to exceptional customer service and innovation, this combination will aim to provide clients and service providers with a seamless, holistic and integrated approach to portfolio management.

"We are thrilled to welcome Neeraj and the KnovaOne team to TRAKAmerica," said Vincent Iacono CEO of Data Search NY Inc. "This acquisition represents a significant milestone for us as we expand our global capabilities and continue our position as a trusted partner for our clients and service providers. We see a clear and accelerated path to significant growth in the near-term, while continuing to deliver exceptional value and results to our stakeholders."

"We're excited to join the TRAKAmerica family, drawn by their long-standing success and exceptional leadership in the account recovery industry," said Neeraj Mendiratta, President of Knova One Inc. "KnovaOne's successful journey could not culminate with a better partner than TRAKAmerica. We believe this union will accelerate KnovaOne's growth by expanding its client base, adding diverse market segments and strengthening existing client relationships through innovative legal process outsourcing solutions."

KnovaOne will continue to serve its existing client base under the same brand without any disruption to current operations.

