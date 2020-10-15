TraKid Announces Plan to Help Amusement Parks, Water Parks, and Zoos Recover in 2021

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TraKid, the Raleigh-based company that makes GPS wristbands to alleviate the problem of lost children at crowded attractions today announced it plans to partner with 20 US amusement parks, water parks, and zoos and to provide those attractions with a combined $20M in funds in 2021.

"Our industry has had a rough year", said Brandon Kashani, Founder and CEO of TraKid. "We appreciate the service these parks provide to their communities and to our country and want to help them recover from the economic stressors of the COVID-19 pandemic."

TraKid plans to provide $60,000 to $200,000 to each partner park in the form of an in-park sponsorship. In addition, they will pay each park between $500,000 and $2M from revenue derived from rentals promoted within the park. The complete TraKid Solution comes at no cost to the parks and is regularly inspected and updated throughout the year by the TraKid Customer Success Team.

"The new revenue is great, but TraKid also takes our guest experience to a new level. They provide a valuable data analytics package and the TraKid Scavenger Hunt, which adds a new element of fun for our families." said Julie Johnson, VP of Grounds and Admissions at Louisville's Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay.

"Parks will get a host of benefits at absolutely no cost and we will reward them with significant new revenue in appreciation for helping us introduce our new technology to the attractions industry", said Kashani. TraKid has thus far committed to seven amusement parks and three zoos for 2021, leaving ten partnerships available. The TraKid executive team is currently in discussions with numerous parks and zoos and expects to announce the final ten partners by November.

About TraKid

TraKid is a technology company headquartered in the Research Triangle region of North Carolina. We use our proprietary technology to provide peace of mind to families visiting amusement parks, water parks and zoos. Our TraKid Explorer Bands are GPS-enabled wristbands worn by children so parents in crowded parks always know where their kids are and can quickly reunite with them should they wander off. TraKid dramatically reduces the number of lost children at attractions and relieves park security and staff of the stressors of searching for lost children. TraKid Explorer Bands also offer a new form of family fun with our TraKid Scavenger Hunt feature, which encourages families to explore parks and win fun prizes. Our data analytics platform provides partner parks with real time and historical park population and traffic pattern analysis to inform decisions related to operations, retail executions and guest experience.

