Trakk debuts Mobility-Management and Reservation System, announces partnership with Luum

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trakk, Inc., a San Francisco-based, venture-funded company, today announced the immediate availability of their Trakk Mobility-Management and Reservation System.

Trakk enables operators and managers of fixed-route services, including corporate commute programs, last-mile shuttles, and shuttle loops to design, manage and optimize multi-passenger transportation, such as vans, buses and ferries, and provide a best-in-class rider experience.

Trakk's capabilities include rapid route design with MTA integration, secure fare processing, reservations and seat maps, shared services, live tracking, real-time ETAs and alerts, rider support ticketing, and detailed reporting. Operators can use Trakk's white-label rider interfaces on desktop and mobile to quickly set up new services, or they can custom-design their entire rider experience using the Trakk APIs. Detailed reporting includes built-in reports and dashboards, data download, self-hosted reports and a comprehensive data API for integration into third-party analysis and reporting tools.

Trakk further announced that Luum, a Seattle-based industry leader in employer commute solutions, has integrated Trakk into its Commute Management Platform. This allows Luum to offer employers and their employees a seamless corporate shuttle reservation service that's part of the complete commute program offering. Sohier Hall, Luum CEO, explained: "As employers think about how to bring workers back to the office safely, we see corporate shuttles playing a larger role in the transition and beyond as employers incorporate safety, convenience, and contact traceability. Trakk's shuttle offering integrated with Luum enables easy shuttle route discovery and booking for employees, and robust administrator / operator tools for everything from route creation to reporting across a range of metrics. We are thrilled to be partnering with Trakk and look forward to offering these capabilities to our customers." Alec Summers, Trakk CEO and Founder, noted: "We are delighted to partner with Luum, as they have established an enviable reputation with their corporate and institutional customers. Companies looking for a seamless, comprehensive commute benefits management platform, from parking, to shuttles, to transit now have a solution."

Trakk has also been selected for WeCommute, based in Pleasanton, California. Bill Wheeler, President and CEO of Black Tie Transportation, said: "When I was looking for a system to manage my WeCommute executive shuttle service between the East Bay and San Francisco, Trakk was the obvious choice. With Trakk it is remarkably easy to set up routes, flexibly manage reservations, vehicle occupancy, fare payment and rider communications, and overall provide a great customer experience. Trakk is the complete solution."

Right now, operators and managers of fixed-route services face the challenge of rebuilding ridership shrunk by COVID-19 concerns. Trakk can help them win back riders' confidence: reservations and seat maps reassure riders that there will be physical distancing on the vehicle, and guidelines on mask usage, hand sanitizing, boarding and disembarking can be included in the rider communications from the Trakk system. In the event a rider tests positive their contacts can also be traced.

Trakk is a SaaS application and available by monthly subscription.

For enquiries:

Trakk, Inc.

548 Market St., PMB 22351

San Francisco, CA 94104-5401

USA

Tel: +1 (855) 624-3786

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.gettrakk.com

SOURCE Trakk

Related Links

https://www.gettrakk.com

