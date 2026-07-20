Trakka Systems to Demonstrate Advanced ISR Capabilities at Farnborough International Airshow 2026

ARLA, Sweden, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trakka Systems, a global leader in Critical Vision Technologies, will showcase its integrated ecosystem of mission-ready solutions at the Farnborough International Airshow 2026, taking place 20–24 July in Farnborough, United Kingdom. Visitors are invited to the Acron Aviation Flight Line Chalet (Stand C322), where Trakka will conduct live demonstrations of its flagship long-range imaging system and seamlessly integrated mapping and mission management solution while showcasing the broader Acron Aviation portfolio.

TrakkaCam® TC-375, TrakkaMaps® TM-100 and Universal Hand Grip®

For the first time at Farnborough, Trakka Systems will conduct live demonstrations of the TrakkaCam® TC-375, giving visitors the unique opportunity to experience the system's performance in real-world conditions. The demonstrations will also showcase the TrakkaMaps® TM-100 mapping and mission management system, providing a complete Total Mission Solution designed to enhance situational awareness, mission coordination, and operational effectiveness.

Live Demonstrations

The TrakkaCam® TC-375 is Trakka's flagship long-range, gyro-stabilized EO/IR multi-sensor designed for the most demanding airborne ISR missions. Configured with multiple high-definition payloads, the demonstration system features:

High-definition electro-optical (EO) color camera

HD mid-wave infrared (MWIR) thermal imager

High-performance low-light camera

Integrated laser rangefinder

Designed for military, border security, maritime surveillance, search and rescue, drug interdiction and law enforcement missions, the TC-375 delivers exceptional long-range target detection, recognition, and identification while maintaining outstanding image stability during dynamic flight operations.

Visitors will also experience the TrakkaMaps® TM-100 mapping and mission management system operating alongside the TC-375. Purpose-built for seamless plug-and-play integration, TM-100 enables crews to view live sensor imagery, map targets, apply augmented reality (AR) overlays, record mission data, and coordinate operations through a unified touch-screen interface, extending the capabilities of the airborne imaging system.

An Integrated Ecosystem of Critical Vision Technologies

Trakka Systems continues to expand its portfolio of mission-critical technologies while maintaining the innovation, quality, and customer focus that have defined the company for more than 25 years. Trakka's ecosystem of Critical Vision Technologies enables operators to rapidly detect, identify, illuminate, map, record, and share critical information during missions. The seamless integration of TrakkaCam®, TrakkaMaps®, TrakkaStream®, and the globally recognized TrakkaBeam® line of high-intensity searchlights reduces installation complexity, minimizes integration time, and provides operators with a complete mission solution from a single trusted provider.

Visit Trakka Systems at Farnborough

Farnborough International Airshow is one of the world's premier aerospace and defense exhibitions, bringing together industry leaders, military organizations, government agencies, and aerospace innovators from around the globe. The event provides an ideal opportunity to explore emerging technologies, strengthen partnerships, and experience the future of mission-critical aviation.

Trakka Systems welcomes customers, partners, and industry professionals to visit the Acron Aviation Flight Line Chalet (Stand C322) to experience live demonstrations, meet with technical experts, and discover how Trakka's Total Mission Solutions integrate seamlessly to deliver enhanced situational awareness, improved mission coordination, and greater operational effectiveness.

As a member of the Acron Technologies portfolio of companies, Trakka Systems helps innovate technologies that create safer skies and protect lives across air, land, sea, and space.

For more information about Trakka Systems and its innovative range of Critical Vision Technologies, please visit www.trakkasystems.com.

About Trakka Systems

Trakka Systems is a global leader in the design, development, and manufacturing of Critical Vision Technology solutions for airborne, maritime, and land-based missions. With more than 25 years of innovation, Trakka delivers advanced gyro-stabilized imaging systems, high-intensity searchlights, mapping and mission management software, and mission integration solutions that support defense, law enforcement, border security, search and rescue, utility, and special mission operators around the world.

As a member of the Acron Technologies portfolio of companies, Trakka Systems helps innovate technologies that create safer skies and protect lives across air, land, sea, and space.

For more information about Trakka Systems and its innovative range of Critical Vision Technologies, please visit www.trakkasystems.com.

SOURCE Trakka Systems