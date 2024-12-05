Trakt Partners with Younify to launch its Streaming Scrobbler

Trakt is now automatically populated with Watch History and Ratings from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

SEATTLE, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trakt, a leading streaming tracking app that empowers users to discover, track, and share what they're watching, announced it is teaming up with Younify, the company that connects customers' streaming accounts with the apps they love. Through this new relationship, Trakt will import their users' entire Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and Apple TV+ watch history, watchlists, ratings, and continue watching lists into the Trakt app. From there, Trakt can aggregate viewing stats and enable customers to see when they watched each episode or movie and share ratings and recommendations.

Trakt's VIP customers will have immediate access to the Streaming Scrobbler in their Settings, and can initially connect their Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and Apple TV+ accounts. Trakt plans to offer the other 9 Younify streaming providers in the coming months (including Disney+, Max, and Paramount+). Trakt also offers a "Most Watched Shows" and "Most Watched Movies" feature which aggregates a user's entire watch history from the linked channels.

The Younify Connect SDK allows consumers to connect their streaming accounts with the apps they love to aggregate their Watchlists and Continue Watching lists across the top 12 streaming services in the United States. This also enables app developers to make recommendations to their users based on their watch histories and viewing preferences. Jeff Lawrence, CEO and Co-founder of MediaMall Technologies, creators of Younify, said, "Embedding the Younify Connect SDK in the Trakt app enables a level of ease and personalization that will delight Trakt users and improve the great service Trakt provides."

"We're thrilled to be incorporating the Younify Connect SDK into our app and automatically track what you're watching and rating. This also helps personalize your recommendations in Trakt and discover new things to watch," added Justin Nemeth, Founder of Trakt. "Working with streaming innovator Younify has enabled us to streamline the start-up experience for our users and vastly simplify the tracking experience."

About Trakt

Trakt, a leading streaming tracking app that empowers users with robust tracking of what they have watched, discovering what they might enjoy watching next, and sharing personalized stats.. Visit trakt.tv to learn more.

About Younify

The Younify Connect SDK is the newest product from MediaMall Technologies, the trailblazing company behind PlayOn and Younify, with a mission to simplify and transform digital entertainment into a truly user-centric, effortless experience. Visit www.Younify.tv/connect to learn more.

