Tralucent Asset Management Closes the Market

News provided by

Toronto Stock Exchange

05 Dec, 2023, 16:49 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Bill Siddiqui, President, Tralucent Asset Management Inc., and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate Canada's newest ETF issuer and the launch of the Tralucent Global Alt (Long/Short) Equity Fund (TSX: TGAF).

Continue Reading
Tralucent Asset Management Closes the Market
Tralucent Asset Management Closes the Market

Tralucent Asset Management ("Tralucent") is an asset management company catering to individuals with a long-term investment horizon since 2008. Tralucent focuses on investing in high quality competitive and innovative global equities available at reasonable prices. In March 2020, Tralucent launched the Tralucent Global Alt (Long/Short) Equity Fund ("the Fund") as an Offering Memorandum fund. The Fund was a top contender in two categories – Best one year return, and Best three year Sharpe ratio – at the 2023 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards. On November 16th, 2023, Tralucent launched the ETF class, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker TGAF, and is available for purchase by anyone with access to the TSX.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Also from this source

Ernst & Young Opens the Market

Ernst & Young Opens the Market

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jad Shimaly, EY Canada Chair and Chief Executive Officer and Rachel Rodrigues, Partner and EY Entrepreneur Of...
Casey House Opens the Market

Casey House Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Stephen Brown, Chair of the Casey House Board of Directors, along with members of his team, joined David...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.