Tramec Sloan Launches High-Performance Air and Electrical Tractor-Trailer Connection System Family: FleetSet™ - X31G - X31C - X31HT
22 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET
22 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET
HOLLAND, Mich., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tramec Sloan announces the expansion of their tractor-trailer connection product lines. After extensive input from fleets of all sizes within the heavy-duty marketplace, Tramec Sloan has responded by incorporating several new product designs and kit options to optimize performance within the critical area of air and electrical connection systems between the tractor and trailer.
Headlining this new offering is the SERIES 3 FleetSet™, a premium air and electrical connection system in one convenient installation package. It is a combination of high-performance connection lines with all-new support components to upgrade performance and extend life cycles.
What's included in the Series 3 FleetSet?
The Series 3 FleetSet has a 5-year limited warranty and is packaged in an eye-catching retail display box with easy installation right out of the box! Now available in the United States, Canada, and Mexico where Tramec Sloan products are sold.
About Tramec
Tramec, LLC operates numerous manufacturers and distributors throughout North America and Asia-Pacific participating in an array of vertical markets, including commercial vehicle and automotive, industrial HVAC, lawn and garden, recreational vehicle, marine, construction, and agriculture. Companies include Boehm & Leckner Multi Moulds, Continental-Aero, CS Automation, Esdan, Fleet Engineers, Penz Products, Tramec Sloan, and Tramec Plastics and Composites. Tramec, LLC has a growing footprint of manufacturing sites throughout the United States and prides itself on the "Made in America" business model it has fostered throughout its history.
For Additional Information, contact Brian Cordle, Senior VP of Marketing, [email protected]. Visit HD.Tramec.com.
SOURCE Tramec Sloan LLC
Share this article