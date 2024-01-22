Tramec Sloan Launches High-Performance Air and Electrical Tractor-Trailer Connection System Family: FleetSet™ - X31G - X31C - X31HT

News provided by

Tramec Sloan LLC

22 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

HOLLAND, Mich., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tramec Sloan announces the expansion of their tractor-trailer connection product lines. After extensive input from fleets of all sizes within the heavy-duty marketplace, Tramec Sloan has responded by incorporating several new product designs and kit options to optimize performance within the critical area of air and electrical connection systems between the tractor and trailer.

Headlining this new offering is the SERIES 3 FleetSet™, a premium air and electrical connection system in one convenient installation package. It is a combination of high-performance connection lines with all-new support components to upgrade performance and extend life cycles.

What's included in the Series 3 FleetSet?

  1. Our proven, high-performance 3-in-1 spiral-wrapped connection lines with red and blue hoses, Sonogrip® ABS cable, anodized gladhands and NEW X31G hose grips that are kink resistant.
  2. NEW X31C Wide Body Clamp: The composite constructed X31C 3-in-1 clamp features toolless installation for the mechanic, a wide-body design for improved connection line securement, and a unique locking mechanism that eliminates the need for clasps, which are typically prone to failure. Corrosion-free and made in the USA!
  3. NEW X31HT Tender Spring: This optimized tendering system is specifically designed to manage the weight and dynamics of wrapped, straight-line connection systems. The heavy-duty spring design has a 38% larger spring diameter and 17% heavier spring gauge compared to the typical tendering devices commonly used on tractors today. Pre-galvanized to prevent corrosion, the X31HT tender spring is unmatched in its focus on improving connection line performance.

The Series 3 FleetSet has a 5-year limited warranty and is packaged in an eye-catching retail display box with easy installation right out of the box! Now available in the United States, Canada, and Mexico where Tramec Sloan products are sold.

About Tramec

Tramec, LLC operates numerous manufacturers and distributors throughout North America and Asia-Pacific participating in an array of vertical markets, including commercial vehicle and automotive, industrial HVAC, lawn and garden, recreational vehicle, marine, construction, and agriculture. Companies include Boehm & Leckner Multi Moulds, Continental-Aero, CS Automation, Esdan, Fleet Engineers, Penz Products, Tramec Sloan, and Tramec Plastics and Composites. Tramec, LLC has a growing footprint of manufacturing sites throughout the United States and prides itself on the "Made in America" business model it has fostered throughout its history.

For Additional Information, contact Brian Cordle, Senior VP of Marketing, [email protected]. Visit HD.Tramec.com.

SOURCE Tramec Sloan LLC

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.