Trammell Crow Residential Breaks Ground on Alexan Wrentham Near Boston

Anchoring a 50+ acre mixed-use lifestyle development, Alexan Wrentham will be bordered by walkable restaurants, a hotel and assisted living facility. The site offers immediate highway access, including proximity to Route-1 and I-495, as well as convenient access to public transportation and a vibrant employment corridor. In addition, the property is adjacent to the Wrentham State Forest, creating a serene environment with ample hiking and biking trails.

Upon expected completion in Fall 2019, Alexan Wrentham will feature 1, 2, and 3-bedroom units equipped with class-A finishes through-out, including stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and lights, tile back-splashes and hardwood flooring. Most units will also offer a balcony. Each resident will enjoy access to Alexan's 7,000 square foot clubhouse space, which will include a resident lounge, business center, fitness center and yoga room. Further, the property will offer a large pool, outdoor lounge and a pet park.

"Alexan Wrentham is designed specifically with residents in mind," said Andy Huntoon, Managing Director at Trammell Crow Residential. "It offers immediate highway access at a high-visibility intersection of Route-1 and I-495 and, as part of a larger mixed-use development, it will also provide walk-to restaurants and retail amenities – rare benefits in the Boston suburbs. Finally, the project's extraordinary natural setting includes a bluff overlooking the Wrentham State Forest with bucolic views and access to outdoor activities."

In addition to serving as the project's developer, TCR is also serving as the general contractor. Leasing will commence early 2019.

ABOUT TRAMMELL CROW RESIDENTIAL

Trammell Crow Residential (TCR) is a national multi-family real estate developer with over 40 years' experience and a local presence in 12 key U.S. markets. Since 2012, TCR has developed, financed and asset managed more than $5 billion of multi-family communities totaling over 20,000 units, delivering amenity-rich communities in economically thriving locations nationwide. TCR and Crow Holdings Industrial (CHI) are the development divisions of Crow Holdings, a real estate investor, developer and owner with a global multi-asset investment platform and longstanding industry relationships built on trust, integrity and partnership. For more information, please visit www.TCR.com.

