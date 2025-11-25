Trammo and the Oliver Stanton Foundation Partner with the Palacios Education Foundation and Somos Uno, LLC to Distribute Bilingual and Classic Children's Books to Underserved Schools and Communities

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major commitment to expanding early literacy access and supporting multilingual families, Trammo and the Oliver Stanton Foundation have partnered with the Palacios Education Foundation and Somos Uno LLC to donate thousands of bilingual and classic children's books to underserved schools, settlement houses, hospitals, and community-based literacy programs across the United States.

The donation brings culturally rich, bilingual (English/Spanish) books and timeless classic storybooks to organizations including Grand Street Settlement, NY, Plant City, Florida, Latinos Educando Juntos (LEJ) Pennsylvania, The Lisa Libraries, programs within Connecticut Children's Hospital, and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga School of Education. Educators, university literacy tutors, reading specialists, and family-engagement teams will use the books with students, caregivers, and communities to strengthen literacy, dual-language development, and the school-to-home family engagement connection.

A Collective Push Toward Literacy Equity

"This partnership puts books into the hands of the children who need them most, at home and in school," said Sumya Ojakli, Co-Founder of Somos Uno LLC. "Dual-language books signal to families that their home language is an asset. That message builds confidence, strengthens literacy, and reinforces that every child's story matters."

"When you place high-quality books directly into communities, you activate teachers, tutors, and parents as partners in literacy," said Dr. Rebecca A. Palacios, NBCT for the Palacios Education Foundation. "This donation brings together culture, language, and storytelling — exactly what families need to thrive."

Supporting Educators and Families

Programs at UTC's School of Education will use the books during practicum tutoring, early-literacy coursework, and family engagement labs.

At Connecticut Children's Hospital, books will be incorporated into patient-family literacy activities to support emotional well-being and continued learning during hospitalization.

Settlement houses, schools and nonprofits across the country will use the books during:

Family literacy workshops

Dual-language reading sessions

Parent engagement nights

Home visiting programs

Community library distributions

Expanding Access to Inclusive Stories

By providing free access to diverse, bilingual books, the partnership aims to:

Reduce book deserts

Support multilingual families

Build home libraries

Strengthen early literacy foundations

Foster a love of reading across generations

About the Partners

Trammo is a global commodity trading organization committed to strengthening community development.

The Oliver Stanton Foundation funds education, and social-impact programs for children and families.

The Palacios Education Foundation advances equitable learning opportunities through book distribution, cultural programming, and community partnerships.

Somos Uno LLC creates bilingual, culturally grounded family-engagement books that connect schools with diverse communities.

