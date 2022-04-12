Trampoline Market: 3.85% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 - 2025

Download Our FREE Sample Report for additional information on Trampoline Market with yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver



One of the key factors driving growth in the trampoline market is the growing awareness of the health benefits associated with the use of trampolines. During the last decade, technological advances globally resulted in the high adoption of smartphones and video games for recreational purposes, which had limited the adoption of trampolines globally. To overcome this challenge, various organizations have started focusing on increasing the awareness of the health benefits associated with the use of trampolines. The increasing involvement of children in outdoor sports due to parents' focus on the latter's health has also resulted in the rise in demand for trampolines.

Market Challenge



The increased adoption of alternative fitness and recreational activities will be a major challenge for the trampoline market during the forecast period. The growing health concerns globally have increased the awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, thereby leading to increased participation of people in various fitness activities. Although jumping on a trampoline is considered one of the most effective exercises, the market witnesses a considerable threat from the growing popularity of other fitness activities such as gyming , trekking, running, and climbing activities. One of the major workout trends in the fitness industry is climbing, which has been gaining significant popularity owing to the health benefits associated with it. Despite the increasing sales promotions by vendors and e-commerce retailers, the adoption of trampolines has remained significantly lower than their alternatives. The increasing popularity of alternative outdoor and fitness activities, primarily through their growing awareness through social media, is posing a significant threat to the growth of the trampoline market globally.

Regional Analysis & Forecasts

42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for trampoline in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The growing child population and the availability of a large number of vendors will facilitate the trampoline market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The trampoline market share growth by the round trampolines segment will be significant during the forecast period. The popularity of round trampolines has remained high for a long time owing to factors such as their lightweight and stronger durability due to the circular frame. Most vendors offer round trampolines as they are relatively easier to build. From the customer perspective, factors such as the easy availability and low prices of round trampolines have been helping the segment to witness heavy sales. The small size of round trampolines has also been contributing to the increasing sales, as these trampolines, despite occupying more space than rectangular trampolines, can be easily stored in households.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Jumpking International- The company offers products such as Mossy Oak Trampoline with Enclosure, BB Hoop Volleyball Court Foot Step 2020 and other products.

JumpSport Inc.- The company offers products such as Alleyoop, Jumpsport Classic, Jumpsport Elite and other products.

Multiplay International Ltd.- The company offers trampolines, interactive wall climbing equipment and other products.

Plum Products Ltd.



Pure Global Brands Inc.



Skywalker Holdings LLC



Sportspower Ltd.



Springfree Trampoline Inc.



UpperBounce



Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd.

Trampoline Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 678.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Jumpking International, JumpSport Inc., Multiplay International Ltd., Plum Products Ltd., Pure Global Brands Inc., Skywalker Holdings LLC, Sportspower Ltd., Springfree Trampoline Inc., UpperBounce, and Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

