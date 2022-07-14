Trampoline Market Analysis, Jumpking International and JumpSport Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Jul 14, 2022, 02:40 ET
The trampoline market size is expected to grow by USD 678.28 million from 2021 to 2025, and the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.16% during the forecast period.
NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the trampoline market will be dominated by North America during the forecast period. The region is expected to account for 42% of the market's growth, which is attributed to factors such as the growing population of children and the availability of a large number of vendors. Moreover, this region will grow at a faster rate when compared to other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries in the trampoline market.
In this report, a detailed examination of key vendor insights, the latest drives and challenges, and potential future trends have been covered. According to our analysis, the trampoline market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing awareness about the health benefits of using trampolines is driving the growth of the market. The use of smartphones and video games for recreational purposes has increased significantly over the last decade. Hence, various organizations are increasing awareness about the health benefits of products such as trampolines. Moreover, the increasing focus of parents on improving the health of their children is driving the demand for trampolines.
The advent of smart trampolines is a trend in the trampoline market. Trampolining is a popular recreational activity for children. Vendors are also focusing on increasing the use of trampolines as an interactive and learning equipment. For instance, Springfree Trampoline has launched Springfree, a smart trampoline. This trampoline has four sensors on the mat, which can be connected to a tablet through Bluetooth. The sensors detect the user's moves to control the games on the tablet through the company's Tgoma solution. The apps and games help users in improving their coordination and creative thinking skills.
- Jumpking International - The company offers products such as Mossy Oak Trampoline with Enclosure, BB Hoop Volleyball Court Foot Step 2020, and other products.
- JumpSport Inc. - The company offers products such as Alleyoop, Jumpsport Classic, Jumpsport Elite, and other products.
- Multiplay International Ltd. - The company offers trampoline park equipment.
- Plum Products Ltd. - The company offers bowl trampoline, trampoline bounce board, and other products.
- Pure Global Brands Inc. - The company offers mini trampolines, pure fun outdoor trampolines, and other products.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist trampoline market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the trampoline market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the trampoline market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of trampoline market vendors
|
Trampoline Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.16%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 678.28 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.85
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, China, France, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Jumpking International, JumpSport Inc., Multiplay International Ltd., Plum Products Ltd., Pure Global Brands Inc., Skywalker Holdings LLC, Sportspower Ltd., Springfree Trampoline Inc., UpperBounce, and Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Shade canopy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Garden canopy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Event tent - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Portable garage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel placement
- Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Caravan Global Inc.
- Eide Industries Inc.
- Gale Pacific Ltd.
- International E-Z UP Inc.
- KD Kanopy Inc.
- PIC America Ltd.
- ShelterLogic Corp.
- The Coleman Co Inc.
- Vitabri SA
- WeatherPort Shelter Systems
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Share this article