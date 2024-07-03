Trampoline Market size is set to grow by USD 978.4 million from 2024-2028, Growing awareness of health benefits of trampolines to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK , July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global trampoline market size is estimated to grow by USD 978.4 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period. Growing awareness of health benefits of trampolines is driving market growth, with a trend towards advent of smart trampolines. However, increased adoption of alternative fitness and recreational activities poses a challenge. Key market players include A.J. Landmark Trampolines, ABEO SA, Domi Jump Inc., Eurotramp Trampoline Kurt Hack GmbH, Jump Star Trampolines, Jumpflex USA Limited, Jumpking Trampolines, JumpSport Inc., KidWise Outdoor Products Inc., Machrus Inc., North Trampoline Inc., Sino Fourstar Group Co. Ltd., SkyBound USA, Skywalker Holdings LLC, Sportspower Ltd., Springfree Trampoline Inc., Stamina Products Inc., Super Jumper Inc., Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd., and Zhejiang Tianxin Sports Equipment Co. Ltd..

Global trampoline market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Round trampolines, Rectangular and square trampolines, and Others), End-user (Commercial and Individual), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled A.J. Landmark Trampolines, ABEO SA, Domi Jump Inc., Eurotramp Trampoline Kurt Hack GmbH, Jump Star Trampolines, Jumpflex USA Limited, Jumpking Trampolines, JumpSport Inc., KidWise Outdoor Products Inc., Machrus Inc., North Trampoline Inc., Sino Fourstar Group Co. Ltd., SkyBound USA, Skywalker Holdings LLC, Sportspower Ltd., Springfree Trampoline Inc., Stamina Products Inc., Super Jumper Inc., Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd., and Zhejiang Tianxin Sports Equipment Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global trampoline market is experiencing growth due to the introduction of smart trampolines. These innovative products, such as Springfree, offer features like JumpFit for fitness tracking, leaderboards for competition, news and events for staying informed, kid-safe technology for parental control, and water and climate resistance for durability. By transforming trampolines into interactive and learning equipment, vendors are expanding their market reach and providing users with benefits beyond physical exercise. This shift is expected to drive both volume and value growth in the trampoline market.

The trampoline market is experiencing significant growth with increasing consumer interest. Digital and cardiovascular companies are capitalizing on this trend, manufacturing and supplying trampolines in various sizes and styles. Older adults and children are particularly drawn to trampolines for their health benefits and fun factor. The market is also seeing innovation with the introduction of smart trampolines and training programs. Additionally, the availability of online purchasing options makes it convenient for consumers to buy tramps at their own pace. Overall, the trampoline market is a thriving industry with strong consumer demand.

Market Challenges

The global trampoline market faces challenges from increasing adoption of alternative fitness activities and growing popularity of video games and social media. With health consciousness on the rise, people are opting for gyming, trekking, running, and climbing activities instead. The affordability of these alternatives, coupled with their growing awareness through social media, poses a significant threat to trampoline sales. Additionally, children's preference for video games over outdoor activities is decreasing trampoline adoption, negatively impacting both volume and value growth during the forecast period.

The trampoline market faces several challenges in the frame and springs sector. Production costs for raw materials like steel and fabric have been increasing, affecting the affordability of trampolines for consumers. Additionally, the competition is high with numerous manufacturers producing similar products. Consumers are also becoming more conscious of safety concerns, leading to a demand for better quality and safety features. Another challenge is the availability of skilled labor for manufacturing and assembly. Furthermore, the trend towards outdoor activities and e-commerce sales is impacting traditional retail channels. To stay competitive, companies must focus on innovation, cost efficiency, and meeting safety regulations.

Segment Overview

This trampoline market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Round trampolines

1.2 Rectangular and square trampolines

1.3 Others End-user 2.1 Commercial

2.2 Individual Distribution Channel 3.1 Offline

3.2 Online Geography 4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 APAC

4.4 Middle East and Africa

and 4.5 South America



1.1 Round trampolines- The round trampolines segment dominates the global trampoline market due to their widespread popularity and basic design. These trampolines, which use steel frames and spring coils, offer a focused bouncing area and are suitable for various user types. JumpSport's DoubleBounce system and extra mats enhance safety and performance. Factors like ease of availability, affordability, and circular frame's durability contribute to the segment's sales. However, the market faces competition from rectangular, square, and smart trampolines, leading to steady but slower growth.

Research Analysis

The trampoline market encompasses the production, sales, and distribution of various trampoline products. These include trampolines with strong fabrics and robust frames, often made of steel, that ensure elasticity through the use of springs and frames. Trampolines have gained popularity among astronauts, gymnasts, and the public for their health benefits at the Olympics and trampoline parks. They cater to both children and adults, promoting physical activity and health consciousness. Innovations in trampoline technology include springless models and safety enhancements. Awareness of the health benefits and physical fitness aspects, as well as social interaction and entertainment, drive customer experience. Digital integration and the addition of features like wall-to-wall trampolines, foam pits, and dodgeball arenas further enhance the market. Despite these advancements, injury rates remain a concern, necessitating continuous safety improvements.

Market Research Overview

The trampoline market encompasses the production, sales, and distribution of trampolines and related accessories. These products cater to various consumer segments, including residential and commercial use. The market is driven by factors such as increasing health consciousness, growing demand for recreational activities, and technological advancements in trampoline design and manufacturing. Trampolines come in various shapes, sizes, and materials, including fabric, steel, and composite frames. Accessories include safety pads, enclosures, and anchoring systems. The market is segmented based on product type, application, and geography. The industry is expected to grow steadily due to the rising popularity of trampolines as a fun and effective way to improve physical fitness and provide entertainment for all ages.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Round Trampolines



Rectangular And Square Trampolines



Others

End-user

Commercial



Individual

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

