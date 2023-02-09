Trampoline market size to grow by USD 744.79 million from 2021 to 2026; A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, & segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global trampoline market size is estimated to grow by USD 744.79 million from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.16%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Trampoline market - Five forces

The global trampoline market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Trampoline Market

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Trampoline market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Trampoline market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (round trampolines, rectangular and square trampolines, and others), end-user (commercial and individual), and distribution channel (offline and online).

The round trampolines segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The popularity of round trampolines has remained high for a long time owing to factors such as their lightweight and stronger durability due to the circular frame. Most vendors offer round trampolines as they are relatively easier to build. From the customer perspective, factors such as the easy availability and low prices of round trampolines have been helping the segment to witness heavy sales.

Geography overview

By geography, the global trampoline market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global trampoline market.

North America is estimated to account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors, such as the growing child population, the availability of a large number of vendors, and the rising awareness among parents about the need for physical activities for their children are leading to a significant increase in the demand for trampolines in the region.

Trampoline market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

One of the key factors driving growth in the trampoline market is the growing awareness of the health benefits associated with the use of trampolines.

During the last decade, technological advances globally resulted in the high adoption of smartphones and video games for recreational purposes, which had limited the adoption of trampolines globally.

To overcome this challenge, various organizations have started focusing on increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with the use of trampolines.

The increasing involvement of children in outdoor sports due to parents' focus on the latter's health has also resulted in the rise in demand for trampolines.

Leading trends influencing the market

The advent of smart trampolines is another factor supporting the trampoline market share growth. Vendors are focusing on increasing the use of trampolines from recreational equipment to interactive and learning equipment.

Vendors are focusing on increasing the use of trampolines from recreational equipment to interactive and learning equipment. As a result, the market witnessed the launch of Springfree, a smart trampoline developed by Springfree Trampoline.

The trampoline is built with four sensors on the mat that can be connected to a tablet through Bluetooth that detects the moves of the users and use them to control the games on the tablet through the company's solution.

These features help the users to not only be fit but also develop multitasking and creative thinking skills.

Thus, the growing adoption of smart trampolines is expected to significantly contribute to the volume growth of the market.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The increased adoption of alternative fitness and recreational activities will be a major challenge for the trampoline market during the forecast period.

Although jumping on a trampoline is considered one of the most effective exercises, the market witnesses a considerable threat from the growing popularity of other fitness activities such as gyming, trekking, running, and climbing activities.

One of the major workout trends in the fitness industry is climbing, which has been gaining significant popularity owing to the health benefits associated with it.

The increasing popularity of alternative outdoor and fitness activities, primarily through their growing awareness through social media, is posing a significant threat to the growth of the trampoline market globally.

What are the key data covered in this trampoline market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the trampoline market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the trampoline market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the trampoline industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of trampoline market vendors

Trampoline Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.16% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 744.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A.J. Landmark Trampolines, Aqua Sports Technology Inc., Domi Jump Inc., Jumpking International, JumpSport Inc, kangaroohoppers, KidWise Outdoors, Machrus Inc, Multiplay International Ltd., North Trampoline Inc., Plum Products Ltd, Pure Global Brands Inc., SkyBound USA, Skywalker Holdings LLC, Sportspower Ltd., Springfree Trampoline Inc, Stamina Products Inc., Super Jumper Inc., and Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

