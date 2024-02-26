Trampoline Market size to grow by USD 880.13 million from 2022 to 2027, Analyzing market growth in round trampoline segment, Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

26 Feb, 2024, 11:48 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The trampoline market is estimated to grow by USD 880.13 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.83%. Based on Product, the market is classified into round trampolines, rectangular and square trampolines, and others. The round trampoline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In this market segment, these products feature a straightforward design and utilize steel frames and spring coils to deliver bounce. Their configuration provides a focused bouncing area, making them suitable for backyard recreational use. Additionally, the company JumpSport offers round trampolines with extra mats for enhanced user safety, offering a wide product range catering to both novice and experienced users. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Sample before buying

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Trampoline Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Trampoline Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

172

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017 - 2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.83%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 880.13 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

4.39

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and France

The trampoline market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer trampoline market are A.J. Landmark Trampolines, ABEO SA, Domi Jump Inc., Eurotramp Trampoline Kurt Hack GmbH, Jump Star Trampolines, Jumpflex USA Limited, Jumpking Trampolines, JumpSport Inc., KidWise Outdoor Products Inc., Machrus Inc., North Trampoline Inc., Sino Fourstar Group Co. Ltd., SkyBound USA, Skywalker Holdings LLC, Sportspower Ltd., Springfree Trampoline Inc., Super Jumper Inc., Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd., Zhejiang Tianxin Sports Equipment Co. Ltd., and Stamina Products Inc. Download Sample before buying

Company Offering:

  • ABEO SA - The company offers trampoline under the brand Fun Spot Trampoline.
  • Domi Jump Inc. - The company offers trampolines such as Round trampolines, and Rectangle trampolines.
  • Jumpflex USA Limited - The company offers trampoline such as Hero 12ft Trampoline, Hero 14ft trampoline, and Hero 15ft trampoline.
  • For details on companies and their offerings. Buy a report!

Based on Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The trampoline market in the region is growing due to factors like a rising child population, tech innovations, and various companies. For instance, Springfree Trampoline has launched smart trampolines with Bluetooth connectivity. Increased awareness of trampoline health benefits, especially in the US, Canada, and Mexico, also fuels demand. Download sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Growing awareness of the health benefits of trampolines
  • Key Trend - Advent of smart trampolines
  • Major Challenges - Increased adoption of alternative fitness and recreational activities
  • Technavio Research experts has provided more insights on the market share of segmentsView the Sample Report

Analyst Review

The trampoline market is bouncing with innovation and variety, offering strong fabric and steel frames engineered to endure rigorous use for recreational and competitive purposes alike. With an array of shapes, sizes, and patterns, trampolines cater to diverse preferences and spaces, whether for indoor or outdoor use. Their folding mechanism enables convenient storage when not in use, while elasticity and taut, coiled springs ensure exhilarating jumps for people of all ages. From backyard fun to professional training for athletes like gymnasts and Olympic contenders, trampolines serve various needs. They even support astronauts in gravity training. Trampoline parks have surged in popularity, offering thrilling experiences for visitors. The market continues to soar, providing endless entertainment possibilities.

Trampolines, equipped with bounce mats made of strong fabric and supported by steel frames and coiled springs, offer both competitive and leisurely opportunities. With their folding mechanisms, they fit into any location for indoor or outdoor use, catering to various product demands. Engaging in this sport not only builds bone density but also enhances balance, coordination, and posture. The repetitive bouncing motion stimulates potential energy, benefiting overall fitness. Moreover, trampolining exercises the ocular nerves and inner ear canal, promoting wellness from head to toe. 

As sustainability and eco-friendliness become paramount concerns, trampolines are evolving with the times. Integrating technology like artificial intelligence and machine learning, manufacturers are producing trampolines with biodegradable components, addressing concerns about micro-plastic pollution. Additionally, they're incorporating blockchain to ensure transparency in the supply chain. Health-conscious consumers will be pleased to find trampolines infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Collagen, promoting anti-aging benefits while enjoying a fun workout. With the rising demand for eco-friendly products, the Trampoline Market is bouncing towards a greener future. View the Sample Report

Related Reports

The global bounce house market size is estimated to grow by USD 810.16 million at a CAGR of 5.81% between  2023 and 2028

The global skateboarding equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 220.28 million at a CAGR of at a CAGR of between  2023 and 2028

TOC:

1 Executive Summary
2 Landscape
3 Sizing
4 Historic Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Segmentations
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Vendor Landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.co

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Frozen Breakfast Foods Market size to increase by USD 2.13 billion from 2022 to 2027, Market growth at 7.93% CAGR expected during the forecast period, Technavio

Frozen Breakfast Foods Market size to increase by USD 2.13 billion from 2022 to 2027, Market growth at 7.93% CAGR expected during the forecast period, Technavio

The frozen breakfast foods market size is expected to grow by USD 2.13 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth...
Library Management Software Market size to grow by USD 390.07 million from 2022 to 2027, 1.31% YOY market growth recorded in 2023, Technavio

Library Management Software Market size to grow by USD 390.07 million from 2022 to 2027, 1.31% YOY market growth recorded in 2023, Technavio

The library management software market is expected to grow by USD 390.07 million during 2022-2027, progressing at a CAGR of 3.23% during the forecast ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.