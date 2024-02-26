Trampoline Market size to grow by USD 880.13 million from 2022 to 2027, Analyzing market growth in round trampoline segment, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The trampoline market is estimated to grow by USD 880.13 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.83%. Based on Product, the market is classified into round trampolines, rectangular and square trampolines, and others. The round trampoline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In this market segment, these products feature a straightforward design and utilize steel frames and spring coils to deliver bounce. Their configuration provides a focused bouncing area, making them suitable for backyard recreational use. Additionally, the company JumpSport offers round trampolines with extra mats for enhanced user safety, offering a wide product range catering to both novice and experienced users. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Trampoline Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.83% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 880.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.39 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France

The trampoline market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer trampoline market are A.J. Landmark Trampolines, ABEO SA, Domi Jump Inc., Eurotramp Trampoline Kurt Hack GmbH, Jump Star Trampolines, Jumpflex USA Limited, Jumpking Trampolines, JumpSport Inc., KidWise Outdoor Products Inc., Machrus Inc., North Trampoline Inc., Sino Fourstar Group Co. Ltd., SkyBound USA, Skywalker Holdings LLC, Sportspower Ltd., Springfree Trampoline Inc., Super Jumper Inc., Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd., Zhejiang Tianxin Sports Equipment Co. Ltd., and Stamina Products Inc.

Company Offering:

ABEO SA - The company offers trampoline under the brand Fun Spot Trampoline.

The company offers trampoline under the brand Fun Spot Trampoline. Domi Jump Inc. - The company offers trampolines such as Round trampolines, and Rectangle trampolines.

The company offers trampolines such as Round trampolines, and Rectangle trampolines. Jumpflex USA Limited - The company offers trampoline such as Hero 12ft Trampoline, Hero 14ft trampoline, and Hero 15ft trampoline.

The company offers trampoline such as Hero 12ft Trampoline, Hero 14ft trampoline, and Hero 15ft trampoline.

Based on Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The trampoline market in the region is growing due to factors like a rising child population, tech innovations, and various companies. For instance, Springfree Trampoline has launched smart trampolines with Bluetooth connectivity. Increased awareness of trampoline health benefits, especially in the US, Canada, and Mexico, also fuels demand.

Impactful driver- Growing awareness of the health benefits of trampolines

Growing awareness of the health benefits of trampolines Key Trend - Advent of smart trampolines

- Advent of smart trampolines Major Challenges - Increased adoption of alternative fitness and recreational activities

Increased adoption of alternative fitness and recreational activities

Analyst Review

The trampoline market is bouncing with innovation and variety, offering strong fabric and steel frames engineered to endure rigorous use for recreational and competitive purposes alike. With an array of shapes, sizes, and patterns, trampolines cater to diverse preferences and spaces, whether for indoor or outdoor use. Their folding mechanism enables convenient storage when not in use, while elasticity and taut, coiled springs ensure exhilarating jumps for people of all ages. From backyard fun to professional training for athletes like gymnasts and Olympic contenders, trampolines serve various needs. They even support astronauts in gravity training. Trampoline parks have surged in popularity, offering thrilling experiences for visitors. The market continues to soar, providing endless entertainment possibilities.

Trampolines, equipped with bounce mats made of strong fabric and supported by steel frames and coiled springs, offer both competitive and leisurely opportunities. With their folding mechanisms, they fit into any location for indoor or outdoor use, catering to various product demands. Engaging in this sport not only builds bone density but also enhances balance, coordination, and posture. The repetitive bouncing motion stimulates potential energy, benefiting overall fitness. Moreover, trampolining exercises the ocular nerves and inner ear canal, promoting wellness from head to toe.

As sustainability and eco-friendliness become paramount concerns, trampolines are evolving with the times. Integrating technology like artificial intelligence and machine learning, manufacturers are producing trampolines with biodegradable components, addressing concerns about micro-plastic pollution. Additionally, they're incorporating blockchain to ensure transparency in the supply chain. Health-conscious consumers will be pleased to find trampolines infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Collagen, promoting anti-aging benefits while enjoying a fun workout. With the rising demand for eco-friendly products, the Trampoline Market is bouncing towards a greener future.

