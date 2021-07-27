Trampoline Market to grow almost $ 680 Million During 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jul 27, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 678.28 million is expected in the trampoline market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the trampoline market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Jumpking International, JumpSport Inc., Multiplay International Ltd., Plum Products Ltd., Pure Global Brands Inc., Skywalker Holdings LLC, Sportspower Ltd., Springfree Trampoline Inc., UpperBounce, and Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growing awareness of the health benefits associated with the use of trampolines will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Trampoline Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Trampoline Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Round Trampolines
- Rectangular And Square Trampolines
- Others
- End-user
- Commercial
- Individual
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40264
Trampoline Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the trampoline market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Jumpking International, JumpSport Inc., Multiplay International Ltd., Plum Products Ltd., Pure Global Brands Inc., Skywalker Holdings LLC, Sportspower Ltd., Springfree Trampoline Inc., UpperBounce, and Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Trampoline Market size
- Trampoline Market trends
- Trampoline Market industry analysis
The growing penetration of e-commerce is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the increased adoption of alternative fitness and recreational activities may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the trampoline market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Archery Equipment Market - Global archery equipment market is segmented by product (bows and bows accessories, arrows, and other archery equipment), distribution channel (specialty and sports shops, departmental and discount stores, online retail, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market - Globalbilliards and snooker equipment market is segmented by product (billiards and snooker tables, billiards and snooker cues and balls, and other equipment), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Trampoline Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist trampoline market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the trampoline market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the trampoline market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of trampoline market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Round trampolines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rectangular and square trampolines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Individual - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Jumpking International
- JumpSport Inc.
- Multiplay International Ltd.
- Plum Products Ltd.
- Pure Global Brands Inc.
- Skywalker Holdings LLC
- Sportspower Ltd.
- Springfree Trampoline Inc.
- UpperBounce
- Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/trampoline-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article