Trampoline Market to grow almost $ 680 Million During 2021-2025 | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Jumpking International, JumpSport Inc., Multiplay International Ltd., Plum Products Ltd., Pure Global Brands Inc., Skywalker Holdings LLC, Sportspower Ltd., Springfree Trampoline Inc., UpperBounce, and Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growing awareness of the health benefits associated with the use of trampolines will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Trampoline Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Trampoline Market is segmented as below:

Product

Round Trampolines



Rectangular And Square Trampolines



Others

End-user

Commercial



Individual

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Trampoline Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the trampoline market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Jumpking International, JumpSport Inc., Multiplay International Ltd., Plum Products Ltd., Pure Global Brands Inc., Skywalker Holdings LLC, Sportspower Ltd., Springfree Trampoline Inc., UpperBounce, and Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Trampoline Market size

Trampoline Market trends

Trampoline Market industry analysis

The growing penetration of e-commerce is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the increased adoption of alternative fitness and recreational activities may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the trampoline market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Trampoline Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist trampoline market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the trampoline market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the trampoline market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of trampoline market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Round trampolines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rectangular and square trampolines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Individual - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Jumpking International

JumpSport Inc.

Multiplay International Ltd.

Plum Products Ltd.

Pure Global Brands Inc.

Skywalker Holdings LLC

Sportspower Ltd.

Springfree Trampoline Inc.

UpperBounce

Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

