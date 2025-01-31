Trampoline Market to Grow by USD 1.08 Billion (2025-2029), Driven by Rising Health Awareness, with AI Powering Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global trampoline market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.08 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Growing awareness of health benefits of trampolines is driving market growth, with a trend towards advent of smart trampolines. However, increased adoption of alternative fitness and recreational activities poses a challenge. Key market players include A.J. Landmark Trampolines, ABEO SA, Domi Jump Inc., Eurotramp Trampoline Kurt Hack GmbH, Jump Star Trampolines, Jumpflex USA Limited, Jumpking Trampolines, JumpSport Inc., KidWise Outdoor Products Inc., Machrus Inc., North Trampoline Inc., Sino Fourstar Group Co. Ltd., SkyBound USA, Skywalker Holdings LLC, Sportspower Ltd., Springfree Trampoline Inc., Stamina Products Inc., Super Jumper Inc., Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd., and Zhejiang Tianxin Sports Equipment Co. Ltd..

Trampoline Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 1084.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, France, Canada, China, Japan, UK, Germany, India, Italy, and Brazil Key companies profiled A.J. Landmark Trampolines, ABEO SA, Domi Jump Inc., Eurotramp Trampoline Kurt Hack GmbH, Jump Star Trampolines, Jumpflex USA Limited, Jumpking Trampolines, JumpSport Inc., KidWise Outdoor Products Inc., Machrus Inc., North Trampoline Inc., Sino Fourstar Group Co. Ltd., SkyBound USA, Skywalker Holdings LLC, Sportspower Ltd., Springfree Trampoline Inc., Stamina Products Inc., Super Jumper Inc., Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd., and Zhejiang Tianxin Sports Equipment Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The trampoline market is experiencing in popularity due to its strong fabric and frame made of steel. The folding mechanism and elasticity provided by springs make it a favorite for astronauts and gymnasts, with trampolining becoming an Olympic sport. Trampolines offer health benefits for children and adults, including improved lung capacity, muscle tone, heart health, and injury rates. Springless trampolines are gaining awareness for their safety features. E-commerce platforms and online stores like JumpSports, Plum Products, and Spring Free Trampoline lead the retail market. Smart trampolines with sensors and interactive experiences are trending, offering an enhanced learning experience. Trampoline parks provide social interaction, entertainment, and physical fitness through wall-to-wall trampolines, foam pits, and dodgeball arenas. Safety enhancements and digital integration continue to prioritize customer experience. With the Olympics putting the spotlight on trampolining, aspiring athletes are more conscious of physical activity and active lifestyles.

The trampoline market is experiencing growth due to the rising trend of smart trampolines. Trampolining has long been a beloved recreational activity for children. Now, vendors are expanding the use of trampolines beyond recreation. Introducing interactive and learning elements, the market has seen the launch of innovative products like Springfree. This smart trampoline, developed by Springfree Trampoline, features sensors on the mat that connect to a tablet via Bluetooth. Users' moves activate games on the tablet through Springfree's tgoma solution. This fusion of technology and physical activity is expected to boost market growth.

Market Challenges

• The trampoline market is thriving, with strong demand for high-quality products from various consumer groups. Key components include durable fabric and frames made of steel. Folding mechanisms and elasticity from springs ensure ease of use and fun bouncing experience. Astronauts and gymnasts have long used trampolines for training, bringing Olympic spotlight and awareness. Trampoline parks cater to children and adults, promoting physical activity and health consciousness. Springless trampolines offer safety benefits, while smart trampolines with sensors and interactive features provide an enhanced learning experience. Retailers like JumpSports, Plum Products, and Spring Free Trampoline lead the market, focusing on customer experience, safety enhancements, and digital integration. Trampolining's health benefits include improved lung capacity, muscle tone, heart health, and injury rates reduction. With growing health consciousness, trampolines are becoming a popular choice for families and individuals seeking physical fitness and social interaction. E-commerce platforms and online stores make purchasing convenient, while safety features like kid safety technology, water resistance, and climate resistance add to the appeal. Trampoline parks offer wall-to-wall trampolines, foam pits, and dodgeball arenas, providing entertainment for all ages. As the market continues to grow, retailers focus on injury rates reduction, cardiovascular health, enhanced coordination, and muscular strength, making trampolines a smart investment for active lifestyles.

• The trampoline market faces significant competition due to the rising preference for alternative fitness and recreational equipment. The global health consciousness trend increases participation in various fitness activities, including trampolining. However, the market faces challenges from popular fitness activities like gyming, trekking, running, and climbing. Among these, climbing has gained popularity due to its health benefits such as enhanced body coordination, increased stamina, improved flexibility, and strengthened abdominal muscles. This trend poses a considerable threat to the trampoline market during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

This trampoline market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Round trampolines

1.2 Rectangular and square trampolines

1.3 Others End-user 2.1 Commercial

2.2 Individual Distribution Channel 3.1 Offline

3.2 Online Geography 4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 APAC

4.4 Middle East and Africa

and 4.5 South America

1.1 Round trampolines- The round trampolines segment dominates the global trampoline market, accounting for the largest share in 2024. Round trampolines, the most common type, have a basic design using steel frames and spring coils. Their popularity stems from providing a single, focused bouncing space, making them ideal for backyard recreational use and adults due to their large surface area. JumpSport offers a range of round trampolines, built with their DoubleBounce system and extra safety mats. Although primarily for beginners, they also cater to professionals. Round trampolines' lightweight, circular frames ensure durability and ease of construction. Their availability and affordability drive sales, with small sizes easily stored in households. Despite occupying more space than rectangular trampolines, their ability to center jumpers makes them popular. However, the segment faces competition from rectangular, square, and smart trampolines, leading to steady but slower growth.

Research Analysis

Trampolines are popular recreational and fitness equipment known for their strong fabric and frames, typically made of steel. The folding mechanism allows for easy storage and transport. Elasticity is provided by springs or a springless design, offering bouncing fun for both children and adults. Trampolines have gained popularity in various fields, from astronauts' training to gymnastics at the Olympics. Trampoline parks offer a range of activities, including wall-to-wall trampolines, foam pits, and dodgeball arenas, catering to physical activity, health consciousness, and social interaction. Safety enhancements and digital integration have improved the customer experience, reducing injury rates and offering more entertainment options. The health benefits of trampolining include improved physical fitness and overall well-being.

Market Research Overview

Trampolines have gained immense popularity due to their ability to provide a fun and effective way to promote physical activity for people of all ages. These recreational devices are known for their strong fabric and frames, often made of steel, which ensure elasticity and durability. The folding mechanism makes them easy to store and transport. Trampolines have been used by astronauts and gymnasts to train for the Olympics, showcasing their versatility and benefits. Trampolining has become a trend in various settings, from trampoline parks for children and adults to springless trampolines for enhanced safety. The market is witnessing in demand due to growing health consciousness and awareness of the numerous health benefits, including improved lung capacity, muscle tone, heart health, and enhanced coordination. E-commerce platforms and online stores have made it easier for consumers to purchase trampolines, while retail stores offer a more interactive experience. Smart trampolines with sensors and digital integration are the latest innovation, providing a safer and more engaging experience. Safety enhancements, such as kid safety technology and water and climate resistance, add to the appeal. With injury rates on the decline, trampolines are becoming an essential part of physical fitness and social interaction, offering entertainment for all ages.

SOURCE Technavio