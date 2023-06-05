TramutoPorter Foundation Awards Annual Scholarship to Aid Bangor and Wells High Graduate

OGUNQUIT, Maine, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The TramutoPorter Foundation, a non-profit organization that was founded in 2001 by author and philanthropist Donato Tramuto, has granted a 4-year, $20,000 scholarship to two young ladies described as a resilient and compassionate member of the Bangor High School and Wells High School class of 2023.

Bangor High School Graduate Abigail Rose MacDonald, who plans to pursue a degree in education, received the 2023 TramutoPorter Foundation Scholarship and Mentoring award during the May 18th BHS awards ceremony.

Wells High School Graduate Alyssa Wheeler, who plans to pursue a degree in finance, received the 2023 TramutoPorter Foundation Scholarship and Mentoring award at the June 1st WHS awards ceremony.

Since the launch of the Foundation in 2001, the TramutoPorter Foundation provides annual scholarships to a member of the senior class at Bangor and Wells High Schools, as well as Boston University School of Public Health, Regis College, Jefferson School of Population Health, and St. Joseph's College where endowed scholarship programs have been established. The Foundation honors students who have both succeeded in the face of adversity to achieve personal excellence, as well as shown compassionate leadership to advance a more just and kinder world.

The scholars are selected based on their ability, efforts, and the determination to contend with or overcome the challenges they have faced. Community service, school activities, character, leadership qualities and demonstrated financial need are also considered.

In addition to the scholarship, each student is paired with a mentor from the Foundation's board of directors. These mentors are tasked with providing the student with guidance and support throughout the student's college years. The relationships TramutoPorter Foundation scholars establish with their mentors' help develop connections and networks necessary for the students to meet their ultimate career goals beyond college.

Miss MacDonald shared in her application how she discovered her why and passion for education amidst her own adversity stating "Compassion and kindness are the torches lighting up the dark world. They bring the love and hope people need. A world without compassion and kindness is a world that will fall into ruin."

Miss Wheeler, who like the founder of the TramutoPorter Foundation, is partially deaf and hard of hearing, shared on her application "I have never once wanted to use my disability as an excuse. I have always used it as a strength, and it makes me work harder and to be stronger in everything I do."

Many of their teachers shared their own experiences of how these two young leaders overcame so many challenges to become very accomplished both scholastically as well as in their extracurricular activities.

"The TramutoPorter Foundation is thrilled to present this scholarship to both Abigail and Alyssa. They are truly a shining example of individuals who have faced difficulties and challenges in their life, but allowed those tough experiences to make them stronger, yet more compassionate to everyone around them," said Donato Tramuto, who founded the TramutoPorter Foundation in honor of his two friends and their young son who perished on Flight 175 on Sept. 11, 2001. "We need more people like Abigail and Alyssa, who are kind, compassionate, and giving and determined to make this world more just and fairer for all. I can't wait to see what they both do in the future. I have no doubt their confidence and compassion will take them to great places. I wish them much success and happiness."

About TramutoPorter Foundation

Since 2001, the Tramuto Foundation and its subsidiary program, Health eVillages, has helped scores of people across the globe realize the mission of creating a brighter future through student scholarships, health access, as well as financial grants to organizations worldwide whose vision is to help right the wrong and make this world a better place for all. The Foundation has served as a voice in creating partnerships that have a sustainable and measurable impact in making the world more compassionate and kinder.

