TramutoPorter Foundation Health eVillages Program Awards Grant to the African Children Aid Education and Development Foundation (ACAEDF)

News provided by

TramutoPorter Foundation

01 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET

OGUNQUIT, Maine, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health eVillages, a program of the TramutoPorter Foundation, a non-profit organization with the goal of making the world more compassionate and kind by making resources available to individuals and communities in need, is proud to announce a Grant to the African Children Aid Education and Development Foundation (ACAEDF) for the secondary education of five children. 

Continue Reading

The ACAEDF is a leading nonprofit and nongovernmental organization that actively advocates for the protection of children against child stigmatization and other forms of abuse in Nigeria. Founded in 2014, the Foundation has rescued, rehabilitated, and  transitioned 224 children. Currently the ACAEDF houses 91 children, as well as several children who are under their Home-based Care support. David Umem, Founder and CEO says, "To effectively rehabilitate and reintegrate these children back to the larger society and to ensure a sustainable future for them, we have identified and prioritized education as the most powerful tool. We are grateful to partner with Health eVillages and the TramutoPorter Foundation, as they are providing scholarships that will fund the tuition and study materials for these children."

"David's vision for a more kind and compassionate world aligns perfectly with the goals and charter of Health eVillages and the TramutoPorter Foundation," said Donato Tramuto, founder of the Health eVillages Program. "The ACAEDF shared particularly compelling stories of abandoned deaf children, thought by their parents to have been cursed by witchcraft. These stories touch me deeply, as I have lived with this same handicap around hearing loss."

Health eVillages was founded in 2011 by Tramuto following his uncovering that in our lifetime, one billion people will go to their graves prematurely because they do not have access to a health care worker. Since the time of its launch, Health eVillages has been involved with more than 6 countries to advance access to healthcare and education.  

Interested in learning more about ACAEDF, visit https://www.acaedf.org 

For more information on the Health eVillages Program and the TramutoPorter Foundation, please visit www.healthevillages.org or www.tramutofoundation.com.

SOURCE TramutoPorter Foundation

Also from this source

The TramutoPorter Foundation Ogunquit Playhouse Human Rights Endowment Announce a Collaborative Partnership Between the Ogunquit Playhouse and The Center for Grieving Children

The TramutoPorter Foundation Ogunquit Playhouse Human Rights Endowment Announce a Collaborative Partnership Between the Ogunquit Playhouse and The Center for Grieving Children

The TramutoPorter Foundation, a non-profit organization with the goal of making the world more compassionate and kind by making resources available...
TramutoPorter Foundation Awards Grants and Announces Global Leadership Summit In Recognition of "National Compassionate Leadership Week" September 10-16

TramutoPorter Foundation Awards Grants and Announces Global Leadership Summit In Recognition of "National Compassionate Leadership Week" September 10-16

The TramutoPorter Foundation has announced three Award Grants and the Foundation's first Global Compassionate Leadership Summit, in recognition of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Education

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.