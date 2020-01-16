Tranco Global Launches Customs Brokerage Operation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chattanooga-based Tranco Global announced the launch of its own customs brokerage operation.

Brad Kemp, President of Tranco Global, said about the new service offered. "Most transportation professionals don't understand the importance of a good Customs House Broker (CHB). A CHB is like a CPA for importers. Licensed by the US Federal Government, the CHB arranges the customs clearance while calculating the appropriate duties and taxes for an import."

Kemp went on to add, "with the volatile nature of recent tariff policy, Tranco has been able to assist importers in saving hundreds of thousands of dollars through client consultation. When working with tax rules, the law is the law, however, everything from proper classification to country of origin can have a dramatic impact on the applicable duty rates."

"Originally, we used the services of a dedicated third party to provide Customs House Broker (CHB) services. Over the past 12 months we've improved our service by hiring two experienced, licensed customs brokers and a third associate that recently passed the CHB exam. We now have the knowledge and experience to provide the best solution for a customer's international logistics needs."

Tranco founder Bruce Trantham said about the expansion, "the addition of in-house customs brokerage further underscores Tranco's commitment to providing a one-stop-shop for a customer's logistics needs. By combining international transportation with our trucking and warehouse operations, few companies can provide such a comprehensive logistics solution."

Tranco Global is a sister company of Tranco Logistics. The combined companies have over 350 employees, 500 units of rolling stock, and 2 million square feet of warehouse space. Headquartered in Chattanooga Tennessee and celebrating 25 years of service, the Tranco brand was founded in 1995 by twin brothers Bruce and Byron Trantham.

For more information, visit www.trancoglobal.com or www.tranconational.com

Contact: Steve Chisum

Corporate Communications

(423) 803 - 4700

SOURCE Tranco Global

Related Links

http://www.trancoglobal.com

