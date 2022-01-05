Trane Ranks Highest in Brand Trust for Eighth Consecutive Year in America's Most Trusted Study, Lifestory Research Reports

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth year in a row, customers chose Trane as America's Most Trusted® Heating and Air Conditioning System. Trane is the most trusted brand among consumers actively shopping for a new HVAC System in the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted Study released today.

"Brand trust is essential when consumers are considering the major purchase of a heating and air conditioning system," said Lifestory Research President and Chief Research Officer Eric Snider. "Brand trust is a central purchase criterion, and Trane consistently earns customer trust as reflected in ranking #1 consistently in the annual America's Most Trusted® study."

In the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Study, 12,864 people were surveyed and asked their opinions of HVAC brands. In the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® study, consumers evaluate several brand equity metrics to understand brand trust. Trane earned the highest Net Trust Quotient score (118.8) among shoppers and earned the #1 ranking in the 2022 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study.

To be included in the national ranking, a brand needed to be known by shoppers throughout the United States and be among the most prominent brands based on sales activity within the product industry. The brands most recognized in the study were Trane, Carrier, Whirlpool, Lennox, Rheem, Samsung, York, American Standard, Bryant, Ruud, Heil, Goodman, Mitsubishi, Amana, and Haier.

In addition to this study, Trane ranked #1 in the first-year study of America's Most Trusted® Home Backup Generator and ranked Top 3 in the America's Most Trusted® Smart Thermostat Study.

For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America's Most Trusted® HVAC System study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-hvac-system

To view the online press release, please visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/press-release/2022-national-hvac-brand-study

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

America's Most Trusted® is a consumer-based research program based on thousands of people's opinions actively shopping for products. To identify America's Most Trusted®, Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual survey in which people anonymously assess the trust they have in brands they encounter during their active search for specific products. The study uses well-established social science research practices that seek to adhere to the highest quality standards of consumer insight.

For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com

About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:

www.lifestoryresearch.com/press-release-info-rules

America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation.

SOURCE Lifestory Research