Using the science-based Phytotherapy healthcare practice, El Naturalista's herbal supplements utilize the nutrition readily found in plants and herbs. This makes El Naturalista products safe for all ages. ACPG Laboratories produces the supplements in pollutant-free rooms with controlled environmental factors such as air particles, temperature, humidity, airflow, internal air pressure and light intensity.

Tranquinatur is a dietary supplement that uses traditional plants to relieve anxiety, promote rest and tranquility, including black horehound, hawthorn, orange blossom, valerian and passionflower. Calvo said the unique mixing of plants is the key to El Naturalista's success.

"Too many doctors look to address one specific issue without considering a drug's effects on the rest of the body, Calvo added, "El Naturalista uses healthcare techniques grounded in consciousness of the environment and body acting as a whole."

A member of Ecoembes, an organization in Spain that cares for the environment through recycling and eco-friendly design of packaging, the company's mission is to make it possible for some of its packaging to have a second life as recycled raw material.

El Naturalista has other dietary supplements such as Muconatur, Digesnatur, Venatur and Chitosan. These products work for common colds, circulation, weight control, stress, cholesterol, restorative products and other similar ailments.

For more information on Tranquinatur and other El Naturalista supplements, visit www.elnaturalista.es/en/. The site is available in both English and Spanish.

Please direct inquiries to:

Chloe Sommers, 561-544-0719

pr@inhealthmedia.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tranquinatur-a-product-by-spanish-company-el-naturalista-helps-reduce-anxiety-and-promotes-relaxation-300665903.html

SOURCE El Naturalista

Related Links

http://www.elnaturalista.es/en

