Trans-Canada Capital Expands Relationship with Pretium via USD$110 Million Opportunistic Corporate and Structured Credit Mandate

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trans-Canada Capital Inc. ("TCC") and Pretium, a specialized alternative investment management firm, are pleased to announce that TCC has committed to invest USD$110 million in opportunistic corporate and structured credit strategies managed by Pretium's team. This allocation of capital represents a continuation and expansion of TCC's lengthy relationship with Pretium, which began in 2013 with Pretium's single-family rental real estate strategy.

"The current economic environment is poised to create a range of compelling investment opportunities in the corporate and structured credit markets," said Donald Mullen, founder and chief executive officer of Pretium. "We greatly appreciate the trust and confidence that TCC continues to place in us and we look forward to further leveraging our platform and expertise for the benefit of TCC and their stakeholders."

"With the increasing dislocation and complexity of today's corporate and structured credit markets it is critical to partner alongside managers who have the experience, acumen and analytical resources to smartly and strategically invest the capital we entrust them with," said Nelson Lam, Senior Vice-President, Equity and Alternative Investments of Trans-Canada Capital. "Our longstanding relationship with Pretium, and the value they have delivered to us over the course of our relationship, gives us the confidence that they are the right partner for TCC. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with Pretium in the years to come."

About TCC

A subsidiary of Air Canada, Trans-Canada Capital Inc. ("TCC") is a newly created, Montreal-based investment management firm with over 10 years of proven track record. Since 2009, TCC's investment team has been managing Air Canada's Canadian pension assets, delivering a successful investment performance on a consistent basis. TCC is now composed of over 75 professionals who currently manage over C$23 billion in assets under management for Air Canada Pension Plans as well as other institutional clients' assets. TCC's unique team culture and investment style have been instrumental in generating top quartile returns. For more information about TCC, please visit www.transcanadacapital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized alternative investment management firm focused on real estate, residential credit and corporate & structured credit with approximately $16 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on secular investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy, the residential housing sector and mortgage finance markets. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. residential housing, mortgage and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. For more information, please visit www.pretium.com.

