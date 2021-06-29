Trans Lifeline and Vladimir Novosselov Partner for the Pride Giving Palette

Inspired by the strength of online communities and the growing creator economy, Giving Palette uses beauty as a means to engage audiences. Unboxing a Giving Palette is an experience that lets you learn, explore and interact with the stories that have inspired causes.

'We've been working on this since the start of the year and can't wait for the world to see the design, color stories, and quality of the palettes' said Giving Palette founder Vladimir Novosselov about the upcoming release. Each eyeshadow palette contains 10 unique, high-definition shades. Shades were developed using highly pigmented, luxurious ingredients and are paraben free. Formulas are vetted against a list of 2355 banned ingredients. Buttery in texture and great for blending, customers are able to use of neutrals, shimmers or smokey shades to curate a wide range of looks between the three palettes. Focused on sustainability and fair trade, Giving Palette's packaging is recyclable.

By partnering with nonprofits such as Trans Lifeline, Vladimir Novosselov aims to gain support for causes using skills he's honed from involvement in online communities and experience designing premium-quality consumable items. The Giving Palette team uses their expertise working on social media platforms, as well as creating high quality consumer goods that are made with quality for everyday use.

The Pride palette includes elegantly designed packaging inspired by a rainbow gradient as well as ten clean-vegan, paraben free shades: Noire, Tan, Cobalt, Coral, Lemon, Raw Sienna, Slate, Chartreuse, Burlywood, Peach Puff.

About Trans Lifeline

Trans Lifeline provides trans peer support for our community that's been divested from police since day one. The organization is run by and for trans people. Visit them at translifeline.org .

About Giving Palette

Giving Palette's products are cruelty free and vegan, made to raise money for good. Currently available to buy exclusively online with shipping to the United States of America. Explore the upcoming collection on givingpalette.com .

About Vladimir Novosselov

Vladimir Novosselov is a tech entrepreneur, investor and founder of Giving Palette. His specialties include working with creators, product and design. Read more about him at vladimirnovosselov.com .

CONTACT

Name: Vladimir Novosselov

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (802) 487-5417

SOURCE Giving Palette

Related Links

givingpalette.com

