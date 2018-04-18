Trans States Airlines and Frontier Airlines Announce New Pilot Flow Agreement

"Given Frontier's considerable order book, imminent growth and financial stability, we believe that this new flow program will be immensely popular with our pilots," remarked Trans States Chief Operating Officer, Fred Oxley. "A guaranteed pathway that allows for quick progression to a major carrier of Frontier's caliber will be a huge asset to Trans States' pilot recruiting efforts."

"Additionally, judging by the popularity of our growing Denver crew base with our crews, we expect Frontier's significant presence in Denver to be very attractive to our pilot group," added Lee Stelzner, Chief Pilot at Trans States.

"With forecasted retirements, it's no secret that the demand for highly qualified pilots will grow over the next several years," says Frontier Chief Operating Officer Jim Nides. "This new partnership helps address our future pilot staffing needs while providing pilots entering the workforce a certainty for their careers."

Current Trans States pilots with the requisite time in service will be eligible to apply for this program immediately, while new Trans States pilots may apply as soon as they have completed training.

To learn more about this program, please visit transstates.net or contact a Trans States pilot recruiter at pilothiring@transstates.net.

About Trans States Airlines

Trans States serves over 4.5 million passengers a year, with over 230 daily flights providing service to over 70 cities in North America. Trans States operates the Embraer 145 on behalf of American Airlines (as American Eagle) and United Airlines (as United Express). Headquartered in St. Louis, Trans States has crew domiciles in Chicago, Denver, St. Louis, Raleigh- Durham, and Washington D.C.

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines is committed to offering 'Low Fares Done Right' to more than 90 destinations in the United States, Canada, Dominican Republic and Mexico on more than 300 daily flights. Headquartered in Denver, Frontier's hard-working aviation professionals pride themselves in delivering the company's signature Low Fares Done Right service to customers. Frontier Airlines is the proud recipient of the Federal Aviation Administration's 2016 Diamond Award for maintenance excellence and was recently named the industry's most fuel-efficient airline by The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) as a result of superior technology and operational efficiencies.

