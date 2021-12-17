Transaction Announcement

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Majors Management, LLC, and its affiliates ("Majors"), a growing leader in the. convenience store industry, announces it has acquired the assets of Tri-State Petroleum Corporation and its affiliates ("Tri-State" or the "Company") including twenty-five company-operated convenience retail stores and eight wholesale dealer accounts located in the tri-state region of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, and eastern Ohio. The Tri-State portfolio extends Majors' geography into the states of Pennsylvania and West Virginia and expands Majors' existing presence in Ohio.

"Our team is pleased to have worked with the family at Tri-State to close this transaction in just seventy days. Majors collaborated closely with Tri-State to complete this transaction quickly, efficiently, and without interruption to the sellers' business. We thank all of the people that contributed to the smooth transition." said Majors' President, Ben Smith. "We are excited to broaden our footprint into new markets, and we are honored to build on Tri-State's legacy while providing first-class service to their customers."