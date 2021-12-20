Transaction Announcement: Majors Management Announces Purchase of Haywood Oil Company, Inc.'s (d/b/a Peak Energy) Convenience Retail, Petroleum Marketing and Wholesale Fuels Business

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Majors Management, LLC, and its affiliates ("Majors"), a growing leader in the. convenience store industry, announces it has purchased the Convenience Retail, Petroleum Marketing and Wholesale Fuels Business of Haywood Oil Company, Inc. d/b/a Peak Energy ("Peak") including its seven company-operated convenience retail stores and 100+ wholesale dealer accounts located throughout western North Carolina, as well as parts of South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. The Peak assets complement Majors' current geography and expand its portfolio with its existing branded suppliers.

Majors' President, Ben Smith noted, "Todd Blevins and all members of his team have built a great organization. We hope to build upon their success and grow our footprint in Western North Carolina. We worked closely with Todd and his advisors from Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. ("Matrix") to complete this transaction in sixty-two days. Majors continues its record of completing acquisitions quickly and without interference to the seller's business. We are privileged to build on Peak's legacy while providing first-class service to their customers."