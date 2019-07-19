Transaction Data Systems (TDS) Partners with ScriptDrop to Provide Independent Pharmacies a Convenient Prescription Delivery Solution

OCOEE, Fla., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transaction Data Systems (TDS), parent company of the Rx30 and Computer-Rx pharmacy management systems, today announced a partnership that will provide an easy and efficient prescription delivery solution to more than 8,000 community pharmacies.

TDS customers will now have the following capabilities:

Electronic access to same-day, on-demand and shipping deliveries

Delivery status updates directly in their pharmacy system

Direct connection to a trusted nationwide courier network

Easy‐to‐use functionality to decrease medication abandonment and increase pharmacy bottom line

"Our entire team at ScriptDrop is excited for the partnership with the leading pharmacy management systems in the country," said Nick Potts, CEO and Founder of ScriptDrop. "This partnership will bring a scalable prescription delivery solution to thousands of pharmacies and help millions of patients adhere to their prescribed medication. I could not be happier for what the future holds."

ScriptDrop offers affordable delivery services that allow pharmacists to stay within their workflow. Prescription delivery is a critical step in the ongoing battle for adherence. In a survey conducted by ScriptDrop, 37% of patients reported leaving a prescription at the pharmacy due to "inconvenience." Other research shows that every 10% improvement in medication adherence reduces healthcare costs by up to 29%, according to an article on medication adherence statistics by Pillsy.com.

"TDS is committed to equipping community pharmacies with the latest technology and services to improve pharmacy operations, increase pharmacy revenue and improve patient health through optimal care," said TDS President and Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Lathrop. "Through this integrated delivery solution, we believe our customers will gain an advantage over large chain pharmacies. This custom, personal, convenient solution aligns with the type of personal care for which community pharmacies are known while also helping drive revenue which is critical to ensuring community pharmacies continue to thrive." To learn more or take advantage of this new solution, TDS customers should contact info@tdsclinical.com.

About ScriptDrop, Inc.

ScriptDrop's team of healthcare experts have revolutionized prescription delivery by seamlessly connecting pharmacies to a nationwide network of trained, professional couriers. Established in 2017, ScriptDrop partners with pharmacies, health systems and couriers to ensure patients get their needed medication as safely and efficiently as possible. With delivery options across all 50 states, ScriptDrop is the first medication delivery program that integrates directly into the pharmacists' workflow in an effort to reduce medication abandonment and improve patient outcomes. ScriptDrop is based in Columbus, Ohio with a mission to help one billion patients, one prescription at a time.

About Transaction Data Systems (TDS)

For more than 40 years, TDS has been dedicated to the success of independent pharmacy. TDS, with its family of products and services including Rx30, Computer-Rx, Enhanced Medication Services and Pharm Assess RBS, provides pharmacy systems and other innovative technology to the pharmacy industry. Its proven pharmacy management software and its continually growing and evolving products and services offer pharmacies the technology and support they need to succeed in a dynamic marketplace. Proudly supporting the largest install base of independent pharmacies in the industry with systems in all 50 states and the Virgin Islands, TDS is the unquestioned leader in Independent Pharmacy Management Software. For more information about TDS, please visit tdsclinical.com.

