Transaction Liability Insurance Expert Matt Heinz Joins Lockton

"For the last decade, Matt Heinz's name has been synonymous with transaction liability insurance for M&A professionals across the country," said Ron Lockton, Chairman. "His addition to the leadership group of our practice signals to clients and prospects Lockton's commitment to being the 'go-to' advisor for the M&A insurance needs of dealmakers everywhere."

Heinz most recently served as a Senior Managing Director and Co-Practice Leader of Aon's North American transaction liability team, where he previously partnered with Halpern, Ziff and Sud in building out a practice that facilitated the widescale adoption of insurance products that augment M&A deals. He brings over a decade of transaction liability insurance experience, serving as both an underwriter and broker during his time in the industry. Prior to his career in insurance, Heinz was a corporate attorney at Proskauer Rose.

"There is incredible momentum at Lockton right now and you can feel it," said Peter Clune, CEO. The strength of this group directly benefits our clients. This team will help attract world-class talent and provide our private equity and corporate clients, and their advisors, with expertise that will deliver best-in-class execution."

Heinz is a frequent speaker at M&A and private equity events, commenting on trends in the transaction liability insurance market, as well as M&A processes and negotiation more broadly. He has a B.A. from William and Mary and a law degree from St. John's School of Law.

"I am excited to be part of a growing Transaction Liability business at Lockton," said Heinz. "Joining an advisory platform with a global footprint that is uncommonly independent provides a tremendous opportunity to build a practice that meets client needs and supports deals of any size and scope."

