Transactional and Marketing Emails Market to grow by $ 8.87 Bn During 2021-2025 |Analyzing Growth in Advertising Industry | Technavio

The transactional and marketing emails market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a growing focus on engaging the audience through email marketing.

The transactional and marketing emails market is segmented by application (transactions and marketing), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and end-user (large enterprises, smes, and government). The high return on investments and cost-effectiveness of email campaigns will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The transactional and marketing emails market covers the following areas:

Transactional and Marketing Emails Market Sizing

Transactional and Marketing Emails Market Forecast

Transactional and Marketing Emails Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Amazon.com Inc.

Constant Contact Inc.

Emarsys eMarketing Systems AG

Mailchimp

Mailgun Technologies Inc.

Message Systems Inc.

Netcore Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

SendGrid

Sendinblue SAS

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Transactions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Marketing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Segmentation by End-user

Large enterprises

SMEs

Government

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

