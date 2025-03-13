Transactions for persons discharging managerial responsibilities
News provided byH+H international A/S
Mar 13, 2025, 13:05 ET
Company announcement No. 578, 2025
CEO Jörg Brinkmann have purchased shares in H+H International A/S
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H+H International A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of the below transaction(s) related to shares or other financial instruments in H+H International A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in H+H International A/S or persons closely related to them.
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Jörg Brinkmann
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
CEO
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
H+H International A/S
|
b)
|
LEI
|
LEI: 3800GJODT6FV8QM841
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
DK0015202451
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
DKK 110 per share
|
2,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
|
Aggregated information
2000 shares
DKK 220,000
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction(s)
|
2025-03-10
|
f)
|
Place of transaction(s)
|
Copenhagen (XCSE)
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Jörg Brinkmann
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
CEO
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
H+H International A/S
|
b)
|
LEI
|
LEI: 3800GJODT6FV8QM841
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
DK0015202451
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
DKK 107.6 per share
|
2,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
|
Aggregated information
2000 shares
DKK 215,200
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction(s)
|
2025-03-11
|
f)
|
Place of transaction(s)
|
Copenhagen (XCSE)
CONTACT:
For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
[email protected]
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/h-h-international-a-s/r/transactions-for-persons-discharging-managerial-responsibilities,c4118773
The following files are available for download:
|
578 - Transactions for persons discharging managerial responsibilities
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article