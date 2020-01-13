TransactionTree™ and Flooid Partner for Better Customer Journeys

CINCINNATI and ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flooid, the leading specialized commerce platform that delivers deep and resilient basket functionality across any channel, today announced a renewed partnership with TransactionTree™, the leading provider of digital receipt solutions for the retail industry.

Flooid, which rebranded from PCMS earlier this month, has worked with TransactionTree™ for 7 years. Flooid's scalable basket & promotions technology works across verticals and channels and links seamlessly with TransactionTree™ e-receipts, which are less cumbersome, more cost-effective and more sustainable than the printed equivalent. Together the two companies help retailers save customers time while personalizing engagement and capturing added value at every transaction.

Flooid and TransactionTree™ have worked together on a variety of projects, including deploying TransactionTree's highly integrated and unified retail marketing platform at a number of customers. Demand for the solutions offered by the Flooid / TransactionTree™ partnership continue to grow as customers increasingly adopt digital and paperless tools. As such, both companies have committed to working even more closely together in the years ahead.

Andy Winans, CEO – Americas, Flooid, said: "When retailers understand and communicate effectively with their customers, they can expect increased sales, higher shopper satisfaction, greater loyalty and more referrals. At Flooid, we're committed to offering retailers best-of-breed solutions for every aspect of retail. TransactionTree is a natural partner for us."

Jason Shapiro, CEO TransactionTree™, said: "Flooid's commitment to No Limits Innovation, coupled with its cross-vertical, cross-channel basket capabilities provide a great synergy with our solutions. We're proud to be working with Flooid."

To find out more about the TransactionTree™ / Flooid partnership, visit Flooid at booth 5737 and TransactionTree's booth 1259 at NRF 2020 from January 11th to 14th.

About TransactionTree™

TransactionTree™ is the leading provider of digital receipt solutions for the retail industry and other transaction-oriented enterprises. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, TransactionTree™ was established in 2008 by forward-thinking, green-thinking innovators seeking technological solutions to common environmental business challenges in ways that also increase sales and cement customer loyalty.

About Flooid

The Flooid platform delivers deep and resilient basket functionality across store and online sales channels. With high levels of multi-vertical capability, Flooid handles the sales operations for some of the world's most complex grocery, specialty, fashion and food and beverage retailers in their POS, self-checkout, mobile, eCommerce and social environments. Flooid is designed to handle both the high levels of throughput and resilience that a store demands, and the hyper-scalability required for mobile and online sales. With its powerful API set, developer toolkit and the growing community of partners, Flooid enables retailers to tap into the massive ecosystem of start-ups, innovators and IOT technologies to remove the limits of their innovations. For more information visit flooid.com.

