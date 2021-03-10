TransactRx Assists Retail Pharmacy Reimbursement of COVID-19 Vaccine Administration

MIAMI, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransactRx has expanded its retail pharmacy medical benefit billing services to support billing Medicare for both COVID-19 testing and the administration of COVID-19 vaccines. Additional support for submitting claims for uninsured patients to HRSA has also been added. The TransactRx Cross Benefit Clearinghouse provides full support for retail pharmacies to submit standard NCPDP claims from their pharmacy management systems that are converted into professional medical claims and submitted to Medicare, Medicaid or any commercial payer the pharmacy is contracted with.

Retail pharmacies of all sizes including independent pharmacies and small chain pharmacies are doing their part to get all Americans vaccinated against COVID-19. To get reimbursed for administering the vaccines to Medicare patients, pharmacies must be enrolled in the Medicare Mass Immunizer program and to work with a technology partner to accept the pharmacy claims from their systems and create the appropriate professional medical claim that are submitted to a medical claims clearinghouse.

"It can be very challenging for independent and small chain retail pharmacies to navigate the complexities of the Medicare Mass Immunizer program and to successfully get reimbursed for dispensing or administering Medicare Part B covered drugs," said Jack Guinan, CEO, TransactRx. "The new COVID-19 vaccination billing rules add to the complexity."

TransactRx has been supporting the medical benefit reimbursement needs of independent and small chain retail pharmacies for over 10 years. The company takes a very hands on approach in assisting pharmacies in getting their Medicare Mass Immunizer PTAN and implementing the service.

"I highly recommend partnering with TransactRx for you immunization billing needs," said Duane Jones, BS Pharm, Clinical Program Director, Harps Food Stores, Inc. "They make the process very efficient and offer a level of customer service that is unparalleled in the industry. The expertise they provide in the application process is invaluable and will expedite your approval."

For more information how TransactRx can help your pharmacy bill Medicare, HRSA or any other payer for the administration of COVID-19 vaccines please visit our website www.transactrx.com/pharmacy-vaccine-billing.

About TransactRx – TransactRx is a leading provider of Cross Benefit healthcare solutions. TransactRx has developed and operates its patented Cross Benefit Clearinghouse platform that enables medical providers to be reimbursed for products and services covered under pharmacy benefits and enables pharmacy providers to be reimbursed for products and services covered under medical benefits.

