TransactRx Launches Discount Rx Adjudication Platform

MIAMI, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransactRx has launched a full featured discount prescription claims adjudication service as part of its Cross Benefit Clearinghouse transaction platform. The service uses state of the art cloud based technology to provide real time pricing and adjudication functionality to support any prescription savings program provider. The service provides all the functionality needed to operate a pharmacy-centric discount prescription program without giving up control to a pharmacy benefit manager.

Features of the discount prescription adjudication service include pharmacy network management, extremely flexible contract pricing management, tiered dispensing and administration fees, complete pharmacy invoicing and comprehensive reporting. The service is deployed on the cloud based TransactRx transaction platform that has processed millions of pharmacy claims over the past 10 years.

Prescription savings program providers have complete control over every aspect of the network, pricing and adjudication rules. Real time dashboards and reporting provide unequaled visibility into the performance of the discount programs. The service enables the prescription savings program provider to negotiate discount pricing directly with the pharmacy chains in their network with support for chain specific configuration of all aspects of brand, generic, over the counter and single source generic pricing, dispensing fees and administration fees.

About TransactRx – TransactRx is a leading provider of pharmacy and medical transaction processing and adjudication solutions. TransactRx has developed and operates its patented Cross Benefit Clearinghouse platform that enables a broad range of reimbursement solutions across medical and pharmacy benefits.

