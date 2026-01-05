Pre-launch hands-on demos at CES 2026 will showcase a new category of on-device AI hardware designed to record, capture, and summarize meetings into actionable notes, all without cloud dependency.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransAI today announced it will debut TransAI Note, the world's first on-device AI meeting notetaker hardware, at CES 2026, taking place January 6–9 in Las Vegas. CES attendees will have the opportunity to experience an exclusive pre-launch, hands-on demo of TransAI Note at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), North Hall, Booth #9550.

TransAI Note to Debut as the World's First On-Device AI Meeting Notetaker Hardware at CES 2026

Designed as a standalone AI notetaker device for the meeting room, TransAI Note runs the entire AI workflow directly on a compact device. It records conversations, transcribes speech in real time with speaker identification, captures visual content such as whiteboards and projected content, and generates structured summaries and action items. All processing is handled locally, ensuring that confidential meeting recordings are never sent to the cloud.

At the core of TransAI Note is NoteBrain™, TransAI's proprietary on-device AI model, trained specifically for meeting notes. NoteBrain integrates audio capture, visual input, and language understanding to process meetings as a complete context, rather than isolated speech segments. By analyzing who is speaking, what is being discussed, and how conversations evolve, NoteBrain generates structured meeting notes that include summaries, key points, and action items—fully on device.

TransAI Note is powered by a dedicated 48 TOPs AI chipset and optimized system architecture that enable real-time processing without relying on the cloud. An integrated 8-microphone array supports 360-degree voice pickup for multi-person meetings, while intelligent audio processing automatically adapts to different meeting scenarios, including conference rooms, presentations, and interviews. A built-in camera captures whiteboards and projected content, allowing visual information to be preserved alongside spoken discussion.

This tight integration of AI software and hardware design allows TransAI Note to deliver consistent performance, low latency, and reliable results across a wide range of meeting environments. By running NoteBrain entirely on-device, TransAI Note generates meeting notes in real time without an internet connection.

Together, NoteBrain™ and TransAI Note's hardware architecture demonstrate TransAI's approach to on-device AI and physical AI design—bringing meeting intelligence directly into the room through a purpose-built device designed for executive meetings, team discussions, interviews, and presentations, where accuracy, clarity, and data privacy matter.

Pre-Launch Hands-On Experience at CES 2026

At Booth #9550, CES attendees—including media, investors, enterprise teams, and potential partners—will be able to interact directly with TransAI Note through guided demos and live meeting workshops. These sessions demonstrate the device's end-to-end, on-device workflow, from live audio and visual capture to AI-generated summaries and actionable insights, all without relying on the cloud.

The CES showcase marks the first public opportunity to experience TransAI Note ahead of its commercial release.

Launching on Kickstarter

TransAI also announced that TransAI Note is live on Kickstarter, offering early supporters the opportunity to back the product prior to general availability. CES attendees can visit the TransAI booth to see the product live and learn how to participate in the Kickstarter campaign.

Where to Find TransAI at CES 2026

Event: CES 2026

CES 2026 Dates: January 6–9, 2026

January 6–9, 2026 Location: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), North Hall — Booth #9550

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces26.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=001Pp00000nyueEIAQ.

About TransAI

TransAI designs AI hardware powered by Edge AI models developed in-house. Its flagship AI device, TransAI Note, records meetings, captures visual context, and produces structured meeting notes entirely on device, enabling teams to focus on discussion rather than documentation.

For more information, please visit https://www.transai.ai/.

