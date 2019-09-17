TransAlta Announces Conversion Results for Series G Preferred Shares

CALGARY, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - TransAlta Corporation ("TransAlta" or the "Company") (TSX: TA)(NYSE: TAC) announced today that after taking into account all election notices received for the conversion of the Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series G (the "Series G Shares") into Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series H (the "Series H Shares"), there were only 140,730 Series G Shares tendered for conversion, which is less than the one million shares required to give effect to conversions into Series H Shares. As a result, none of the Series G Shares will be converted into Series H Shares on September 30, 2019.

