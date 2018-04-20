TransAlta Corporation Announces Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Election of all Directors

News provided by

TransAlta Corporation

18:36 ET

CALGARY, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - TransAlta Corporation (TSX: TA; NYSE: TAC) ("TransAlta" or the "Company") held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on April 20, 2018 in Calgary, Alberta. A total of 144,822,873 common shares, representing 50.30% of the shares outstanding were represented in person and by proxy at the meeting.

The following resolutions were considered by Shareholders:

1.                  Election of Directors 

The ten director nominees proposed by management were elected by a show of hands. Proxies were received as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Per cent

Withheld

Per cent

Rona H. Ambrose

132,865,050

94.55%

7,651,794

5.45%

John P. Dielwart

133,916,520

95.30%

6,600,324

4.70%

Timothy W. Faithfull

124,933,383

88.91%

15,583,461

11.09%

Dawn L. Farrell

133,862,685

95.26%

6,654,159

4.74%

Alan J. Fohrer

133,876,088

95.27%

6,640,756

4.73%

Gordon D. Giffin

132,761,866

94.48%

7,754,978

5.52%

Yakout Mansour

133,842,136

95.25%

6,674,708

4.75%

Georgia R. Nelson

126,143,038

89.77%

14,373,806

10.23%

Beverlee F. Park

126,679,805

90.15%

13,837,039

9.85%

Bryan D. Pinney

133,904,426

95.29%

6,612,418

4.71%

2.                  Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the auditors for 2018 was approved by a show of hands.  Proxies were received as follows:

Votes For

Per cent

Withheld

Per cent

141,985,453

98.15%

2,672,377

1.85%

3.                  Special Resolution on Reduction of Stated Capital

The special resolution on reduction of stated capital was conducted by ballot and the resolution was approved.  The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For

Per cent

Votes Against

Per cent

138,678,687

98.62%

1,933,521

1.38%

4.                  Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The advisory vote on the Company's approach to executive compensation was conducted by ballot and the resolution was approved.  The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For

Per cent

Votes Against

Per cent

125,154,694

89.01%

15,457,514

10.99%

About TransAlta Corporation: 

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. We provide municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers clean, affordable, energy efficient, and reliable power. Today, we are one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of hydro-electric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud community-member where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and we have been recognized by CDP (formerly Climate Disclosure Project) as an industry leader on Climate Change Management. We are also proud to have achieved the Silver level PAR (Progressive Aboriginal Relations) designation by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.

For more information about TransAlta, visit our web site at transalta.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transalta-corporation-announces-results-of-the-annual-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-and-election-of-all-directors-300634002.html

SOURCE TransAlta Corporation

Related Links

http://www.transalta.com

Also from this source

Apr 19, 2018, 17:02 ET TransAlta Declares Dividends

Apr 06, 2018, 12:11 ET Media Advisory: TransAlta Corporation Annual and Special Meeting...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

TransAlta Corporation Announces Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Election of all Directors

News provided by

TransAlta Corporation

18:36 ET