TransAlta Corporation Announces Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Election of all Directors

1. Election of Directors

The ten director nominees proposed by management were elected by a show of hands. Proxies were received as follows:

Nominee Votes For Per cent Withheld Per cent Rona H. Ambrose 132,865,050 94.55% 7,651,794 5.45% John P. Dielwart 133,916,520 95.30% 6,600,324 4.70% Timothy W. Faithfull 124,933,383 88.91% 15,583,461 11.09% Dawn L. Farrell 133,862,685 95.26% 6,654,159 4.74% Alan J. Fohrer 133,876,088 95.27% 6,640,756 4.73% Gordon D. Giffin 132,761,866 94.48% 7,754,978 5.52% Yakout Mansour 133,842,136 95.25% 6,674,708 4.75% Georgia R. Nelson 126,143,038 89.77% 14,373,806 10.23% Beverlee F. Park 126,679,805 90.15% 13,837,039 9.85% Bryan D. Pinney 133,904,426 95.29% 6,612,418 4.71%

2. Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the auditors for 2018 was approved by a show of hands. Proxies were received as follows:

Votes For Per cent Withheld Per cent 141,985,453 98.15% 2,672,377 1.85%

3. Special Resolution on Reduction of Stated Capital

The special resolution on reduction of stated capital was conducted by ballot and the resolution was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For Per cent Votes Against Per cent 138,678,687 98.62% 1,933,521 1.38%

4. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The advisory vote on the Company's approach to executive compensation was conducted by ballot and the resolution was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For Per cent Votes Against Per cent 125,154,694 89.01% 15,457,514 10.99%

