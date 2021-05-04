TransAlta Corporation Announces Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Election of all Directors

CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TransAlta Corporation (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) ("TransAlta" or the "Company") held its virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 4, 2021. A total of 185,645,958 common shares, representing 68.79 per cent of the shares outstanding, were represented at the meeting.

The following resolutions were considered by Shareholders:

1. Election of Directors

The twelve director nominees proposed by management were elected. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Nominee Votes For Per cent Withheld Per cent Rona H. Ambrose 182,167,298 99.15% 1,559,128 0.85% John P. Dielwart 183,271,407 99.77% 422,019 0.23% Alan J. Fohrer 183,128,587 99.67% 597,839 0.33% Laura W. Folse 183,225,650 99.73% 500,777 0.27% Harry A. Goldgut 183,192,620 99.71% 533,807 0.29% John H. Kousinioris 183,255,261 99.74% 471,166 0.26% Thomas M. O'Flynn 183,241,641 99.74% 484,786 0.26% Beverlee F. Park 182,286,776 99.22% 1,439,650 0.78% Bryan D. Pinney 179,721,863 97.82% 4,004,563 2.18% James Reid 183,204,466 99.72% 521,960 0.28% Sandra R. Sharman 182,045,392 99.09% 1,681,035 0.91% Sarah A. Slusser 183,152,906 99.69% 573,521 0.31%

2. Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the auditors for 2021 was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For Per cent Withheld Per cent 184,460,228 99.36% 1,185,729 0.64%

3. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation (also known as "say-on-pay")

The advisory vote on the Company's approach to executive compensation or say-on-pay was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For Per cent Votes Against Per cent 178,672,096 97.25% 5,054,328 2.75%

4. Approval of 2021 Share Unit Plan

The resolution approving the Company's 2021 Share Unit Plan was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For Per cent Votes Against Per cent 176,026,586 95.81% 7,699,626 4.19%

5. Amendment to Stock Option Plan

The resolution authorizing the Company to amend its Stock Option Plan was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For Per cent Votes Against Per cent 177,010,043 96.34% 6,715,382 3.66%

