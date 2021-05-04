TransAlta Corporation Announces Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Election of all Directors
CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TransAlta Corporation (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) ("TransAlta" or the "Company") held its virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 4, 2021. A total of 185,645,958 common shares, representing 68.79 per cent of the shares outstanding, were represented at the meeting.
The following resolutions were considered by Shareholders:
1. Election of Directors
The twelve director nominees proposed by management were elected. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Per cent
|
Withheld
|
Per cent
|
Rona H. Ambrose
|
182,167,298
|
99.15%
|
1,559,128
|
0.85%
|
John P. Dielwart
|
183,271,407
|
99.77%
|
422,019
|
0.23%
|
Alan J. Fohrer
|
183,128,587
|
99.67%
|
597,839
|
0.33%
|
Laura W. Folse
|
183,225,650
|
99.73%
|
500,777
|
0.27%
|
Harry A. Goldgut
|
183,192,620
|
99.71%
|
533,807
|
0.29%
|
John H. Kousinioris
|
183,255,261
|
99.74%
|
471,166
|
0.26%
|
Thomas M. O'Flynn
|
183,241,641
|
99.74%
|
484,786
|
0.26%
|
Beverlee F. Park
|
182,286,776
|
99.22%
|
1,439,650
|
0.78%
|
Bryan D. Pinney
|
179,721,863
|
97.82%
|
4,004,563
|
2.18%
|
James Reid
|
183,204,466
|
99.72%
|
521,960
|
0.28%
|
Sandra R. Sharman
|
182,045,392
|
99.09%
|
1,681,035
|
0.91%
|
Sarah A. Slusser
|
183,152,906
|
99.69%
|
573,521
|
0.31%
2. Appointment of Auditors
The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the auditors for 2021 was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Per cent
|
Withheld
|
Per cent
|
184,460,228
|
99.36%
|
1,185,729
|
0.64%
3. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation (also known as "say-on-pay")
The advisory vote on the Company's approach to executive compensation or say-on-pay was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Per cent
|
Votes Against
|
Per cent
|
178,672,096
|
97.25%
|
5,054,328
|
2.75%
4. Approval of 2021 Share Unit Plan
The resolution approving the Company's 2021 Share Unit Plan was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Per cent
|
Votes Against
|
Per cent
|
176,026,586
|
95.81%
|
7,699,626
|
4.19%
5. Amendment to Stock Option Plan
The resolution authorizing the Company to amend its Stock Option Plan was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Per cent
|
Votes Against
|
Per cent
|
177,010,043
|
96.34%
|
6,715,382
|
3.66%
About TransAlta:
TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with clean, affordable, energy-efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of hydroelectric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud community-member where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and has been recognized by CDP (formerly Climate Disclosure Project) as an industry leader on Climate Change Management, having recently achieved an A- score.
For more information about TransAlta, visit its web site at transalta.com.
