TransAlta Corporation Announces Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Election of all Directors

TransAlta Corporation

May 04, 2021, 22:17 ET

CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TransAlta Corporation (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) ("TransAlta" or the "Company") held its virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 4, 2021.  A total of 185,645,958 common shares, representing 68.79 per cent of the shares outstanding, were represented at the meeting.

The following resolutions were considered by Shareholders:

1.            Election of Directors 

The twelve director nominees proposed by management were elected.  The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Per cent

Withheld

Per cent

Rona H. Ambrose

182,167,298

99.15%

1,559,128

0.85%

John P. Dielwart

183,271,407

99.77%

422,019

0.23%

Alan J. Fohrer

183,128,587

99.67%

597,839

0.33%

Laura W. Folse

183,225,650

99.73%

500,777

0.27%

Harry A. Goldgut

183,192,620

99.71%

533,807

0.29%

John H. Kousinioris

183,255,261

99.74%

471,166

0.26%

Thomas M. O'Flynn

183,241,641

99.74%

484,786

0.26%

Beverlee F. Park

182,286,776

99.22%

1,439,650

0.78%

Bryan D. Pinney

179,721,863

97.82%

4,004,563

2.18%

James Reid

183,204,466

99.72%

521,960

0.28%

Sandra R. Sharman

182,045,392

99.09%

1,681,035

0.91%

Sarah A. Slusser

183,152,906

99.69%

573,521

0.31%

2.            Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the auditors for 2021 was approved.  The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For

Per cent

Withheld

Per cent

184,460,228

99.36%

1,185,729

0.64%

3.            Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation (also known as "say-on-pay")

The advisory vote on the Company's approach to executive compensation or say-on-pay was approved.  The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For

Per cent

Votes Against

Per cent

178,672,096

97.25%

5,054,328

2.75%

4.            Approval of 2021 Share Unit Plan

The resolution approving the Company's 2021 Share Unit Plan was approved.  The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For

Per cent

Votes Against

Per cent

176,026,586

95.81%

7,699,626

4.19%

5.            Amendment to Stock Option Plan

The resolution authorizing the Company to amend its Stock Option Plan was approved.  The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For

Per cent

Votes Against

Per cent

177,010,043

96.34%

6,715,382

3.66%

About TransAlta:

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with clean, affordable, energy-efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of hydroelectric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud community-member where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and has been recognized by CDP (formerly Climate Disclosure Project) as an industry leader on Climate Change Management, having recently achieved an A- score.

For more information about TransAlta, visit its web site at transalta.com.

