TransAlta Corporation Announces Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Election of all Directors
Apr 28, 2022, 20:19 ET
CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TransAlta Corporation (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) ("TransAlta" or the "Company") held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("the Meeting") on April 28, 2022. The total number of common shares represented by shareholders at the Meeting and by proxy was 189,079,207, representing 69.60 per cent of the Company's outstanding common shares.
The following resolutions were considered by shareholders:
The twelve director nominees proposed by management were elected. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Per cent
|
Withheld
|
Per cent
|
Rona H. Ambrose
|
180,301,403
|
96.83%
|
5,896,534
|
3.17%
|
John P. Dielwart
|
185,581,642
|
99.67%
|
616,295
|
0.33%
|
Alan J. Fohrer
|
185,205,109
|
99.47%
|
992,828
|
0.53%
|
Laura W. Folse
|
185,582,150
|
99.67%
|
615,786
|
0.33%
|
Harry A. Goldgut
|
185,689,018
|
99.73%
|
508,919
|
0.27%
|
John H. Kousinioris
|
185,681,285
|
99.72%
|
516,652
|
0.28%
|
Thomas M. O'Flynn
|
185,248,610
|
99.49%
|
949,327
|
0.51%
|
Beverlee F. Park
|
185,159,327
|
99.44%
|
1,038,609
|
0.56%
|
Bryan D. Pinney
|
182,248,274
|
97.88%
|
3,949,663
|
2.12%
|
James Reid
|
185,693,600
|
99.73%
|
504,337
|
0.27%
|
Sandra R. Sharman
|
184,134,222
|
98.89%
|
2,063,714
|
1.11%
|
Sarah A. Slusser
|
185,641,558
|
99.70%
|
556,378
|
0.30%
The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the auditors for 2022 was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Per cent
|
Withheld
|
Per cent
|
181,978,731
|
96.24%
|
7,100,475
|
3.76%
The advisory vote on the Company's approach to executive compensation or say-on-pay was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Per cent
|
Votes Against
|
Per cent
|
163,637,782
|
87.88%
|
22,560,153
|
12.12%
The resolution approving the Corporation's Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Per cent
|
Votes Against
|
Per cent
|
178,999,356
|
96.13%
|
7,198,580
|
3.87%
TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with clean, affordable, energy-efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of hydroelectric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud community-member where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development.
For more information about TransAlta, visit its web site at transalta.com.
