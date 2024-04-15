Transamerica Appoints Robert Carney as Chief Distribution Officer for Individual Solutions

BALTIMORE , April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica, a leading insurance, retirement and investment company, today announced that Rob Carney has joined the organization as chief distribution officer (CDO) for its Individual Solutions division. The business unit produces and distributes Transamerica's award-winning life insurance and annuity products and is responsible for the distribution of Transamerica's mutual funds.

"Rob is a seasoned leader with a proven record of creating and executing innovative solutions that will further accelerate Transamerica's growth," said Jamie Ohl, president of Individual Solutions at Transamerica. "We have a talented distribution team that will thrive under Rob's leadership. I am excited for him to join Transamerica and my leadership team at such an impactful time as we look to expand our partnerships to best serve middle income Americans."

Carney brings more than 30 years of financial services sales leadership experience working in life, annuities, retirement and employee benefits. Throughout his career he has led organizations through major transformational change, resulting in significant growth.

He will lead the distribution strategy for Transamerica's life, annuities and mutual fund products working with the brokerage and bank channels as well as independent agency networks including World Financial Group (WFG). For nearly 20 years, Carney has held executive leadership positions, most recently serving both as the CEO of CRC Group's Life, Retirement, and Benefits Solutions division and CEO of Crump Life Insurance Services.

Carney holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Rutgers University and a Master of Business Administration from Seton Hall University. He serves as a board director of Finseca, a professional trade association, and is a member of its advocacy committee. Carney also holds Series 6 and 26 FINRA licenses.

About Transamerica

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Transamerica's dedicated professionals focus on helping people live their best lives through saving, investing, and protecting their loved ones. Transamerica is dedicated to building America's leading middle market life insurance and retirement company, with unique access to the large and growing middle market consumer via World Financial Group and US retirement recordkeeping. Transamerica provides a broad range of quality individual life insurance policies, workplace supplemental insurance benefits, workplace retirement plans, individual retirement accounts, and investment products including mutual funds, annuities, stable value solutions, as well as investment management services.

In 2023, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $47 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's head office is in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Each Aegon company is solely responsible for its own financial conditions and contractual obligations. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Aegon is an international financial services holding company.

For more information, visit www.transamerica.com.

