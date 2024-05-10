Transatlantic Bridge Awards Honor Amb. Wendy Sherman, U.S. Chamber CEO Suzanne Clark, Prof. Timothy Snyder

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delegation of the European Union to the United States honored three Americans for their important contributions to the transatlantic relationship Thursday with the 2024 Transatlantic Bridge Awards. The ceremony at the residence of Belgian Ambassador to the U.S. Jean-Arthur Régibeau marked Europe Day, May 9, which honors the signing of the Schuman Declaration in 1950 and the beginning of what is today the European Union.

The 2024 honorees — Ambassador Wendy Sherman, President and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Suzanne Clark, and Yale Professor Timothy Snyder — received the third annual Transatlantic Bridge Awards for their accomplishments in fostering closer cooperation and mutual understanding between Europe and the United States.

"The vitality of the transatlantic relationship so often relies on the hard work, dedication and leadership of people in all walks of life who are committed to seeing it thrive," European Union Ambassador to the United States Jovita Neliupšienė said. "Our honorees this year embody core EU-U.S. values in the realms of foreign affairs, international business, and academia. All of them have fostered deeper public understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing Europe and the U.S. and enriched the transatlantic partnership in the process."

Ambassador Wendy Sherman has been a strong advocate for the enduring importance of the EU-U.S. relationship throughout her long career in Washington. As the U.S.'s chief nuclear negotiator, she worked closely with EU Member States during talks with Iran, cooperation that led to a breakthrough moment in the negotiations and demonstrated the value of EU-U.S. unity on nuclear non-proliferation goals. More recently, as Deputy Secretary of State, she championed stronger EU-U.S. ties in joint talks on China and the Indo-Pacific. Ambassador Sherman's efforts have shown that the EU can truly be America's "partner of first resort" and have deepened the diplomatic and security architecture linking the European Union and the United States.

President and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Suzanne Clark is at the forefront of the EU-U.S. relationship in the realm of trade and business and a fierce advocate of free enterprise. She has encouraged the U.S. and EU Member States consistently to work together to address major challenges like the post-pandemic economic recovery, energy sustainability, changes to the multilateral trading system, and responding to China's unfair business practices. Under her leadership, the U.S. Chamber has facilitated important discussions with the EU on trade cooperation and been a solid partner for the EU and its Member States.

Professor Timothy Snyder of Yale University is an outspoken defender of democracy who has worked tirelessly to set the record straight in the face of disinformation surrounding Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine. In books, articles, and on social media, Professor Snyder has debunked the false narratives Russia uses to justify the war and rallied support for core EU values: the defense of peace, freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

