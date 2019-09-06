Transatlantic Underwriters Appoints Waltenburg as President

Waltenburg joined TAU on June 24, 2019. He expanded the presence of the company by opening the first West Coast branch, located in Stockton, CA. The office is now fully staffed and writing business. TAU also recently added a number of new transportation markets to its roster, thanks to Colby's long-standing relationships in the industry.

"We've added key markets, including Liability, to round out TAU's product offerings," says Waltenburg. "That, combined with our team of brokers and underwriters with years of experience in the transportation sector, will help us expand our business in this area."

A distinguishing factor of this new office is its groundbreaking agency management system. The system is completely paperless, and provides a suite of features for document management, underwriting management, reporting, claims, business process workflows, data backup, and recovery.

Leading functionalities of the program include a market and quote submission wizard, a tool for monitoring and analyzing underwriting procedures, an easy-to-follow underwriting guide, and built-in reporting templates.

"We believe this system, as well as our expanded list of markets, will be of high value to our agents," adds Waltenburg. "We look forward to serving as a key contributor to our agents' success."

Transatlantic Underwriters (TAU) is a wholesale insurance brokerage specializing in meeting the insurance challenges of the automotive and trucking industry. TAU brings over 30 years of transportation insurance expertise from the US Southeast region to the Golden State, with an extensive network of leading insurance markets both domestically and abroad. As a recognized leader in its field, TAU provides coverage for unique risks, competitive pricing and stellar service since 1989. For more information, visit www.tau-usa.com.

