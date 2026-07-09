Transatlantic Underwriters (TAU) Welcomes Stephanie Karafa as Insurance Underwriter & Broker

Karafa brings nearly two decades of transportation and commercial P&C experience to support TAU's continued growth in the Southeast.

MARIETTA, Ga., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transatlantic Underwriters (TAU), a wholesale provider of property, casualty, and transportation insurance solutions, is pleased to announce that Stephanie Karafa has joined the company as an Underwriter & Broker.

Karafa will support both the Transportation and Property & Casualty divisions, with a primary focus on transportation business. Based in Orlando, she will help expand TAU's presence throughout the Southeast, with an emphasis on developing transportation and P&C opportunities in Florida.

Stephanie Karafa, Underwriter & Broker at TAU

Karafa brings nearly 18 years of insurance experience, with a background spanning transportation, motor truck cargo, physical damage, garage, daycares, bars and restaurants, and other commercial P&C risks. In her new role, she will also focus on auto liability, giving TAU's retail agent partners access to a more rounded transportation offering that can include auto liability, physical damage, and cargo.

"Stephanie brings the kind of experience, energy, and work ethic we value at TAU," said Colby Waltenburg, President of Transatlantic Underwriters. "Transportation is not a space where you can be a passive participant. Agents need underwriting partners who understand the market and know how to build solutions. Stephanie has that expertise, and her ability to support both transportation and P&C business makes her a strong addition as we continue expanding our Southeast presence."

Throughout her career, Karafa has built a strong track record in transportation and commercial underwriting. She has earned Top Broker of the Month honors four times and helped create and manage multiple Lloyd's transportation programs that developed into successful, profitable long-term programs.

"I'm excited to join TAU and be part of a growing, transportation-focused team," said Karafa. "I'm looking forward to helping TAU's agents grow their books of business by bringing them broader transportation solutions, including auto liability alongside physical damage and cargo. My goal is always to help people the best I can."

Outside of work, Karafa enjoys spending time with her three nephews and niece, traveling, visiting Walt Disney World, and taking trips to Scotland, where she has family.

About Transatlantic Underwriters

Established in 1989, Transatlantic Underwriters is a wholesale insurance provider specializing in challenging property, casualty, and transportation risks. Visit tau-usa.com for more insight.

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SOURCE Transatlantic Underwriters