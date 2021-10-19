Transbay Joint Powers Authority Goes Live with Kahua Program Management Solution

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahua, a leading provider of capital programs and construction project management information solutions, announces the successful implementation of Kahua Cost Management for Transbay Joint Powers Authority's (TJPA) transport hub project in San Francisco.

The winning team consists of Sage Method, Stellar Services and InnoActive Group, all whom Kahua elected to partner with because of their strong reputations and history working together. The team collaborated to get the cost and delivery management system operational in the required 60 days.

The administration of the "Grand Central Station of the West" called for an intuitive interface and the flexibility to adapt as the project progresses over the next decade.

"Our team is so excited to work with TJPA on this iconic program. We were able to get them up and running quickly and are confident in the flexibility for the next ten years," said Cari Stieglitz President of Sage Method. "Further, Kahua is one of the only products in the market that could have met the complex funding and program to project relationships Phase 2 will create."

The TJPA is owner and operator of the multimodal Salesforce Transit Center and is working to extend Caltrain and ultimately, California high-speed rail service from 4th and King streets to the Salesforce Transit Center in downtown San Francisco through the Downtown Rail Extension project.

The Transbay Program is a visionary transportation and housing project that has transformed downtown San Francisco and the Bay Area's regional transportation system by creating a world class hub in the heart of a new neighborhood. Phase 2 of the Transbay Transit Center Program – slated to be complete in 2031 – includes construction of the Downtown Rail Extension, including two new train stations, a new intercity bus facility, and a pedestrian connection to BART and the municipal bus system.

Why Kahua?

Modern, easy, intuitive user interface

Depth of functionality and understanding of owner requirements

Ability for a program to subdivide into projects easily and without rework

Quick start methodology: get going quickly, grow and adapt over time

Support of complex sourcing of funds requirements

